Boys & Girls Club youth explore local news

The group of students at the Boys & Girls Club’s Terrill Thomas Club in Brunswick had already explored most of a recent edition of The Brunswick News when one student noticed a familiar face in the Community Life section.
“My great grandfather’s in the newspaper,” exclaimed Brylee Felder, 9.
Brylee and her fellow Boys & Girls Club after school program participants had spent the last half hour perusing the pages of The Brunswick News. A large stack of copies sat on a classroom table, delivered earlier that day through the Newspapers in Education program.
The NIE program supplies free copies of The News to local teachers and educational programs twice a week.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia signed up its centers this year for the NIE program. At the Terrill Thomas Club last week, the students read through the paper and stood up to share the parts they found most interesting.
One student read through last week’s “Mini Page,” which explained the science of big weather events like tornadoes and hurricanes.
“It actually shows you how the tornadoes are made,” said Cherelle Edwards, a youth development professional at the Terrill Thomas Club, who led the discussion last week. “It says, ‘a tube of spinning air created by low altitude winds is lifted upward into a thunderstorm making a storm cloud rotate.’”
A student next pointed out an article about the biggest local story of the moment, the massive Golden Ray ship protruding from the waters in the St. Simons Sound.
“There are a lot of cars on the boat, and in order for them to get the boat out of the water … it says that they have to get a crane and cut it,” Edwards said. “They have to cut the boat, and then they also have to get a big crane to lift it.”
A student asked what will happen to the people on the boat.
“There’s no people on the boat,” Edwards assured the students. “They actually got all of the people out.”
The students also spent time talking about the classifieds, where they focused on the ads for missing pets, before they looked through the obituary pages and read about the life of a local woman who recently passed away.
Edwards was in the middle of explaining the purpose of obits when Brylee interrupted with the exciting news that she’d spotted her great-grandfather’s picture.
The Community Life post highlighted a recent American flag donation made by American Legion Post 9.
Smiling, Brylee read about the donation while the other students gathered around her desk, getting a glimpse of a familiar face in The Brunswick News.