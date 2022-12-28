Jill Smith fondly recalls a day earlier this school year when a young student walked into her classroom with a burning question.
Smith, who teaches American history to middle school students at Frederica Academy, regularly assigns one class to research and write about a topic related to government. Her students are able to use the newspaper to research and write about the topic they choose.
“My favorite interaction with a student this year in regards to this assignment was when a young lady came into my classroom and said, ‘I had never heard of this issue before!’” Smith said. “I proceeded to ask her, ‘What do you think of it? Is it fair?’ This is the purpose of this assignment. (The) newspaper allows students to continue their education outside the classroom and see how governmental decisions affect them today.”
Many schools in Glynn County are able to receive weekly deliveries of The Brunswick News to use as teachers see fit in their classrooms.
Smith said she and other educators are grateful for the opportunity to use a local newspaper like The Brunswick News as a teaching tool.
“(The) newspaper allows students to learn about local, national and global issues,” she said. “It is essential for students to develop knowledge of their community and government in middle school.”
The students in Smith’s class are young and are beginning to learn about the intricate workings of government and other organizations that make a community function. They’re also developing new interests in a variety of topics and issues, many of which can be found in the pages of a newspaper.
“I think developing a knowledge base early allows students to get interested in these important topics as they mature into adulthood,” Smith said. “Moreover, it allows students to form their own opinions regarding specific issues. It can also open the door for some well-thought-out family discussions around the dinner table.”
The monthly writing assignment on a governmental topic often leads to fun and enlightening discussions among Smith’s students.
“Along with their write-up, I require the students to draw a political cartoon,” she said. “This assignment promotes reading, writing, editing and analyzing.”