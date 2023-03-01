A recent visit from the Georgia Ag Experience offered Satilla Marsh Elementary School students the chance to learn how farmers grow their food.
The Georgia Ag Experience is a mobile classroom housed in a 36-foot trailer, which gives elementary students the chance to take a virtual field trip to a farm without leaving their school. Farm photos, interactive technology and displays of products made from various ag commodities grown in Georgia highlighted the importance of agriculture to students’ daily lives. The Georgia Ag Experience educates students about Georgia’s poultry, beef cattle, cotton, peanut, timber, horticulture, fruit, vegetable and pecan farms.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture created and maintains the Georgia Ag Experience classroom with the support of numerous Georgia ag organizations.
“The Glynn County Farm Bureau is grateful the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture selected our county and Satilla Marsh Elementary as a stop on the Georgia Ag Experience’s inaugural tour of Georgia,” said Debra Orr, Glynn County Farm Bureau office manager. “The Georgia Ag Experience classroom is a wonderful way to let students who have little to no first-hand knowledge of farming learn how farmers grow their food, cotton for clothes or timber for paper and lumber.
Students learned Feb. 16-17 how farmers plant and harvest their crops, take care of their livestock and preserve the natural resources on their farms. The classroom also highlighted the many career options in agriculture.
All exhibits and lessons that are part of the Georgia Ag Experience have been professionally designed to meet science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) standards.
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture is partnering with county Farm Bureau offices across the state to arrange local mobile classroom visits.
“We appreciate the teachers and principal at Satilla Marsh Elementary for working with us to host the mobile classroom,” Orr said. “Several years from now, we hope to be able to bring the Georgia Ag Experience back to Glynn County so that other elementary students can enjoy this virtual farm tour.”
Teachers or school staff interested in booking the Georgia Ag Experience for a school or community event, should contact their local Farm Bureau. Only county Farm Bureau staff can book classroom visits with the foundation.
Visit www.gfb.ag/contact to access local Farm Bureau’s contact information. Visit www.gfb.ag/experienceplanavisit to access instructions for scheduling a visit and a list of dates the mobile classroom will be available across the state in the next year.
For more information about the Georgia Ag Experience and a list of the ag organizations, agribusinesses, and Georgia commodity commissions that support the mobile ag classroom visit www.georgiaagexperience.org.
Visit www.gfb.ag/GAEclassroomvirtualtour to tour the classroom.