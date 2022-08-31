Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence this summer when top students from around the state gathered for the 79th Annual 4-H State Congress in Atlanta.
State Congress, which took place from July 19-22, included the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
Students who place first at state-level competitions in Georgia 4-H earn the title of “Master 4-H’er.” During State Congress, 204 delegates competed in 50 Project Achievement areas, and seven delegates competed in the Leadership in Action contest.
One individual from each project area and two Leadership in Action competitors received Master 4-H’er status. Special event Master 4-H’ers from the 2021-22 program year were also recognized at State Congress.
The Leadership in Action competition calls for 4-H’ers to identify a community need and work to meet that need by planning and implementing original projects and initiatives. Competitors then prepare an application packet and participate in interviews at the district level.
Seven finalists were chosen to be recognized and compete at State Congress. The 2022 Leadership in Action winners are Chanthony Andrews Jr. from Glynn County and Evelyn Day from Houston County.
Andrews annually hosts a “Socktober” drive to collect socks and other necessities for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Glynn County. Day partnered with FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to educate pet owners nationwide about best practices for their pets during national disasters.
Georgia 4-H aims to empower youth to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness.
As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 225,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.