Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation (copy)

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offer services that include non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments like Morpheus8 by Inmode, photofacials, chemical peels, and laser hair removal, in addition to surgical procedures such as breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction and reconstruction, liposuction, tummy tuck and eyelid lift (blepharoplasty.
“I believe you have to see a person as a whole; my goal is to achieve beauty on the inside and out,” says Dr. Bowen. “In order to achieve that, I need to grow as a provider and learn cutting-edge treatments that reflect the times. More and more patients are looking for rejuvenation that requires little downtime. They want their outside to reflect how young they feel on the inside.” To achieve comprehensive rejuvenation, it is important to assess skin texture and tone, soft tissue issues and structural loss. While we understand that aging sometimes brings loss in bone density leading to loss in height, we also lose bone structure in our face resulting in jowls and hollow eyes. Until now it required major reconstructive surgery to add or restore facial structure. Face lifts could be used to pull the skin tighter, but this did not always restore a natural look.
