Wired Collective celebrates first year

Jessica Been has come a long way in the last year. The St. Simons Island native and owner of the Wired Collaborative has spent roughly 365 days building a business that blends modern lighting trends with the Old World excellence of Turkish rugs.
Stepping into the store, located at 136 Retreat Plaza, St. Simons Island, provides a wealth of design inspiration for those looking to update their homes or businesses.
“We want to work with anyone and everyone, no matter how big or small the project. We have the ability to source lighting, one-of-a kind Turkish rugs, and manufacture rugs,” she said.
For Been, this year has been all about learning, growing and building key partnerships. She has worked with her Atlanta-based business partner, Ahmet, for two years to offer the finest in authentic Turkish rugs. Been has also joined with the lighting company Hudson Valley to provide the latest in lighting solutions.
These relationships have been key to her businesses’ impressive growth, since she started her own company after working in the world of interior design.
“The first year has been extremely educational, which is great, because if you’re not learning, then you’re not growing. Transitioning from a design role where you are working with a team to now working for yourself solo definitely offers its challenges,” she said.
“However, these challenges have allowed my business to develop more authentically and point me in the direction I want to take moving forward.”
To that end, Been has established and strengthened her links to Turkey, where she travelled last year to hand-select new rugs for customers. She’s also looked to broaden and expand her lighting offerings.
“We are all things Turkish rugs from sourcing to now cleaning and repair. The rug part of the business has taken on a larger role but, that does not mean we are not losing our lighting services,” she said. “In fact, we are growing our accounts and lines that we offer outside of Hudson Valley.”
One of the things that Been has worked to do is educate customers on their options. Since opening Wired Collaborative last April, she’s helped dispel misconceptions about price points when it comes to both lighting and one-of-a-kind rugs.
“In my experience, it is all about your connections and how much you spec and promote a brand in projects. With lighting, Hudson Valley, is our signature line so we move a good bit of it. This allows us to have more aggressive pricing for all client types,” she said.
“Now with the rugs, our studio is extremely competitive with pricing — there is no middle man. We travel and buy direct from Turkey. We often have clients that have traveled to Turkey and have spent much more than what they could have paid in the states through us. Our studio is very in-tune and we work direct with sources in Turkey. Additionally, we are mindful of who we buy from and how we import. We want Wired, as a whole, be a design resource for both walk-in clients and designers looking for that more unique, one-of-a-kind piece without sacrificing their budget.”
Providing that level of service demand a lot of work. But Been has never backed down from the challenge. In fact, she’s embraced every step of the journey. That’s particularly true when it comes to hand-selecting the rugs in Turkey, where her solid reputation goes a long way toward obtaining the best of the best.
“These buying relationships are very important to our business. Our credit abroad is strictly our names and good graces. It’s all about taking care of each other. Rug buying is a very personal business. There is a lot of trust,” she said.
When Been is on purchasing trips to Turkey, she goes into small villages to personally interact with the families who have been in the rug-dealing business for generations. Often she chooses antique pieces that must be extensively mended and rewashed before they’re sent to her store.
“We are buying rugs that have bolder sized holes in them and have been laying next to a goat pin for three weeks. This is because a lot of the handi-craft has not carried on to the younger generation. So local families in all different parts of Turkey have become collectors and refurbishers of old rugs,” she said.
“You also have to trust yourself that the rug will turn out the way you want it during the repair process, which is tricky. We don’t get to see this process, because once we say yes typically the rug has another three to four weeks of repair and wash. It is not as glamorous and turn key as people think. There is a lot of work.”
But the results are unparalleled. Been is able to help pair clients with a piece that is truly unique, without an equal anywhere in the world.
And doing that is truly her passion. She encourages anyone who is interested in that possibility to contact her or visit her website — wiredcollaborative.com — to learn more.
“Please schedule an appointment with us today. We would love to work with you,” she said with a smile.