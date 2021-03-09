State troopers say a 25-year-old Blythe Island man was speeding and driving recklessly Saturday night when he lost control of his pickup truck on Ocean Road on St. Simons Island, skidding sideways into a tree before throwing him some 50 feet into the marsh, according to a Georgia State Patrol report released Tuesday morning to The News.
Kyle Brandon Higginbotham was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital. A spokesperson said Tuesday Higginbotham is no longer a patient there.
The state patrol has cited Higginbotham with reckless driving, speeding and improper or erratic lane change, according to the report.
Higginbotham was not tested for alcohol or drugs, the report states.
A law enforcement officer allegedly clocked Higginbotham traveling north at 60 mph on Ocean Road on East Beach. The speed limit is 25 mph on this neighborhood street. Higginbotham turned right onto an adjacent street, at which point the officer lost sight of him. However, several bystanders moments later pointed out a crash scene where Higginbotham allegedly lost control of the truck while coming back south on Ocean Road and slid sideways into a tree beside the marsh.
State patrol crash investigators determined Higginbotham was speeding while southbound on Ocean Road and could not negotiate a curve in the road near 4th Street, the report said. Rotating, the pickup traveled 122 feet before slamming into the tree with the center of its passenger side. The truck spun clockwise around the tree, landing about 10 feet in the marsh alongside the road. The impact ejected Higginbotham from the truck, throwing him some 50 feet into the marsh, the state patrol report said.
Higginbotham was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was flown to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., according to the state patrol report and the Glynn County coroner.
According to Glynn County Court records, Higginbotham has been cited for speeding numerous times, as well as driving too fast for conditions, going back to 2015. Records indicate Higginbotham was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain a lane last July.