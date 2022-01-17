Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight, and to give homeless people a place to keep warm, FaithWorks is looking for overnight volunteers to help at The Well in Brunswick.
The Well, at 1101 Gloucester St., needs volunteers for five shifts from 4 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Volunteers in the 4-7 p.m. shift will set up the warming station and those helping during the 7-10 p.m. shift will serve dinner.
“It is pretty taxing, especially on staff on weeks like this because they're working days and nights and they could use the help,” Culpepper said.
Culpepper stressed that more men are needed for the two four-hour overnight monitoring shifts, one from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and another from 2-6 a.m.
“In terms of volunteers, we're more looking toward men because men give an added sense of security, although women can volunteer and couples too,” Culpepper said. “The typical night we're open is calm and peaceful. People are eager to get out of the cold and we haven't had any issues over the last seven or eight years.”
Finally, the shelter will need help cleaning up from 6-8 a.m. Tuesday.
To sign up, visit signup.com/go/JGoyNmW. Some shelter staff members will be on hand to manage volunteers, Culpepper added.
The Well also needs food, he said, ranging from breakfast food, like fruit and individually wrapped muffins, to dinner food and snacks.
For more information on the food needed and to sign up, visit PerfectPotluck.com/MKVX6674.
“We really just need something that they can just pick up and go and doesn't have to be handled by someone else,” Culpepper said.
While the ideal drop-off time for food is between 4-6 p.m., Culpepper said they'll take any help they can get. He asked that anyone who plans to drop food off outside that time call the shelter beforehand at 912-261-8512, ext. 119.