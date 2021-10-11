Deborah “Debbie” L. Britt Esq., attorney/owner of Law Office of Deborah L. Britt, believes committed team members are the keys to success.
Debbie and her legal assistant, Delaney Britt, work together as a team every day to make their clients’ lives better. Both engage with clients and their families from the very beginning of every representation. Clients are encouraged to share information through a variety of channels, including virtual communications, office meetings and curbside documents exchanges. At clients’ requests, loved ones are invited to participate in planning discussions. The more everyone works together, the better the outcomes are for the clients. This is especially true with elder law matters. Debbie and Delaney strive to create a team atmosphere in which clients, family members, caregivers, tax professionals, financial advisors, bankers, court staff, etc. work together for the clients’ best interests. “With everyone working toward common goals, we can have a positive impact on the quality of life of aging individuals in our community,” says Debbie.
This team spirit flows into our community as well. Debbie recognizes the importance of Alzheimer’s research, awareness and support programs. Debbie says, “individuals and their families affected by this disease really need our help.” As members of Team Debbie Britt Law, Debbie and Delaney work annually with Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation, its executive director, Andrea Mickelson and the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk leadership team to plan, sponsor and participate in a local Alzheimer’s Walk. This year’s event was held on Sept. 25 at Neptune Park, on St. Simons Island. Through a combination of sponsorships, individual and team registrations and fundraising, and other community donations, Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk has raised more than $67,000 so far, with donations still coming in. Law Office of Deborah L. Britt was a proud 2021 Platinum Sponsor of the Walk. Its 2021 Champion Sponsorship of the Fore the Memories Golf Classic, hosted by Vitality Living Frederica (formerly Thrive at Frederica), also benefits Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation. Team Debbie Britt Law is grateful for both sponsorship opportunities and for donations received from friends, colleagues and clients. Through good, old-fashioned teamwork Team Debbie Britt Law has raised over $3,600 this year.
The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to support innovative research and community services for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias throughout the state. In Glynn County, the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation supports Memory Matters Glynn, in Brunswick. Memory Matters provides support services including education; social activities for people with memory impairment; individual consultations; memory screening; and local support groups. Funds also support Georgia-based research being done at the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta. Debbie enjoys speaking on various legal topics at Memory Matters lunch and learn events.
Back at the office, Debbie and Delaney work daily to help clients and their families gain peace of mind through careful (the earlier the better) estate, long-term care, and incapacity planning. Debbie says she is passionate about individuals being able to have their “voices” heard in the event of memory loss. She comments: “With early estate planning (e.g. wills, trusts, health care directives, and powers of attorney) clients can preserve their wishes through legal documents. They can also be sure to appoint the right people to do the right things at the right times for the right reasons.” Failing to address incapacity planning early can lead to unnecessary care delays, family conflicts, and court involvement.
For families affected by Alzheimer’s and other mental incapacity concerns, it is important to seek the advice of an experienced elder law attorney. Elder law attorneys are vital because they can help clients plan for long-term care needs which often accompany an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. For long-term nursing home payment concerns, Medicaid eligibility factors can be reviewed, and recommendations can be made for meeting income and resource limits. Debbie states: “The primary long-term care planning goal for our elder law clients is to legally protect as many resources as possible to ensure the best quality of life for individuals and their families. Working cooperatively with others is the way we do that.”
BREAKOUT:
Deborah “Debbie” L. Britt Esq., of Law Office of Deborah Lynn Britt, LLC, is an elder law attorney located at 302 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island. Her practice, which also includes estate planning and probate law, serves the Golden Isles and surrounding areas. For further information, or to schedule a consultation, call 912-268-2655, or visit www.debbiebrittlaw.com.