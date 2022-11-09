Brisk and steady winds prevailed under overcast skies Wednesday morning throughout the Golden Isles, a forewarning of Tropical Storm Nicole's size and scope as it approached a landfall early Thursday morning in central Florida.
Nicole's effects on Glynn County will strengthen Wednesday night, but the brunt of the storm will be felt here throughout Thursday, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Folks can expect a 2 to 4 foot storm surge along the Georgia coast with a strong risk of flooding during the high tide cycles throughout Thursday and possibly Friday morning, Nelson said. Thursday's high tides on St. Simons Island are at 9:12 a.m. and 9:36 p.m., and Friday's high tides are at 9:50 a.m. and 10:18 p.m. Tides are forecast to reach their peak in Brunswick at 9:48 p.m. tonight and 10:02 a.m. and 10:28 p.m. tomorrow.
Tropical storm force sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph are expected in the Golden Isles after dawn Thursday, along with gusts of up to 50 mph. Waves up to 10 feet are possible here Thursday, as is a strong possibility of beach erosion. A heavy rain band that is expected Thursday afternoon could present tornado threats and drop up to 2 inches of rain, Nelson said.
"I think the winds will pick up, especially as we move into tonight," Nelson said. "There is concern with a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet during a couple of high tide cycles tomorrow and maybe even Friday morning. And we're still looking at the potential for 10-foot breakers in the surf and lot of beach erosion up and down the coast."
The Glynn County Emergency Operations Center at the county's public safety complex will be activated at 7 a.m. Thursday in response to Nicole.
Nicole is an unusually large tropical storm system that will cut a broad swath in its path, Nelson said. Nicole is expected to make landfall before dawn Thursday around Cape Canaveral, Fla., possibly strengthening to a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the coast. It is expected to make a northward sweep across Florida and maintain tropical storm force as it crosses into Georgia west of here around Valdosta by Thursday night, he said.
That puts the Golden Isles in the right hand quadrant of Nicole's center, sending steady tropical storm force winds here from the southwest, he said.
"That's the big headline," Nelson said. "Nicole has a tropical storm force wind field of 460 miles. That's almost 500 miles across. That is what is really going to churn up the water here."
Glynn County and Brunswick officials had no plans as of noon Wednesday for any closings of offices. Glynn County was experiencing sustained with a 20 to 30 mph already on Wednesday with gusts of 35 to 40 mph, the weather service said.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nicole was moving through the Bahamas, churning west toward to Florida coast at 12 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph. Storms reach hurricane strength at 74 mph.