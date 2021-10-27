ATLANTA — Herschel Walker, the UGA football legend who is running for the Georgia GOP Senate nomination, got two big endorsements from Capitol Hill this week.

On Monday, Walker was endorsed by U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota. Thune, as Senate Whip, is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.

Then on Wednesday, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Walker’s first-ever political campaign.

“I am happy to endorse Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate in Georgia,” McConnell said. “Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator Warnock, and help us take back the Senate. I look forward to working with Herschel in Washington to get the job done.”

McConnell is the sixth U.S. senator to endorse Walker, who has also been endorsed U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri); Steve Daines (R-Montana); Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).

Walker is seeking the chance to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November 2022. Georgia is widely seen as a battleground state that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, which is currently deadlocked between Republicans and Democrats in a 50-50 split.

Walker has already been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, and debuted his campaign at a Trump rally in Perry earlier this year. Walker once played for Trump’s New Jersey Generals in the now-defunct USFL.

Back in September, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who is also running for the GOP Senate bid, announced the endorsements of 55 state Republican lawmakers.

More from this section

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

Folks gather for send-off of Golden Ray remnants

With the tugboat Kurt Crosby pushing and the Crosby Star pulling, a dry dock barge carrying the last big chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray slid past a crowd gathered early Monday afternoon at the end of the St. Simons Pier.

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Damage delay for last of Golden Ray

Extensive underside damage to the final chunk of shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound will require considerable alterations to the dry dock barge that will haul it away, extending by at least “several days” the removal of the last visible vestige of the Golden Ray in the waters between Jekyll a…

+5
Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

Third day of jury selection sets familiar pattern

A new set of faces on the third day of jury selection produced a familiar pattern — plenty of Glynn County residents with knowledge of, opinions on, and connections to the highly-publicized killing of a Black man by three White men on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Feb…