Amazon will build a fulfillment center in Savannah that will create 1,000 full-time jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday.
The 640,000-square-foot facility, expected to open next year, will use innovative robotics technology to pick, pack, and ship smaller customer orders, such as books, toys, and small household goods.
“I appreciate Amazon’s continued commitment to creating well-paying e-commerce jobs for hardworking Georgians and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to the coastal region,” Kemp said.
“Georgia’s connectivity, combined with smart planning and investment, has helped our state secure its spot as the No.-1 state for logistics and infrastructure and enhances our ability to attract major investments from world-renowned companies like Amazon.”
Amazon currently employs more than 21,000 workers in Georgia at operations across the state, including a robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain that opened last year. The company contributed $3.2 billion to the state’s economy from 2010 to 2019.
“Amazon has found an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers in the state,” said Melissa Nick, vice president of customer fulfillment at Amazon. “We look forward to creating these new, full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour with benefits on day one.”
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Amazon are encouraged to visit www.Amazon.jobs for more information.
Chief Operating Officer Brittany Young represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce Division in landing the Amazon project, working in partnership with the state Department of Transportation, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Power.