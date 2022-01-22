Sherry DiSimone is a familiar face at Heller Healthcare in Brunswick. Every day, she shares her bubbly, upbeat attitude with those who come to Dr. Jen Heller’s office seeking care.
DiSimone, the public relations manager, has become more than a staff member to many, she’s also become a friend, taking extra time to learn patients’ stories and keep track of their progress. Her compassionate nature certainly helps put patients at ease. But if it seems like DiSimone can actually feel patients’ pain, it’s probably because she can.
DiSimone led an incredibly active lifestyle but has spent years battling neck and back issues following a serious car accident in 2006. But the experience has allowed her to connect with others who are hurting.
“I was rear-ended by a huge work truck in December 2006. The guy never even hit his brakes. He hit me, pushed me into the car in front of me, and I spun out into an intersection. The doctors told me I had back and neck injuries, which included herniated two low back discs and that I could have surgery ... but there’s no way I would with having small children to take care of. I didn’t have time for that. I just had to suck it up,” she said.
Old injuries can be tricky, says Dr. Heller which can pose challenges to treatment down the road.
“The tricky part of having an old injury is that even if the pain finally lightens or goes away, the damage and change to that anatomy has already happened,” Dr. Heller said.
“At some point in a patient’s life, they will get diagnosed with some sort of arthritis from this poor wearing of an old injured joint. It may be simple osteoarthritis or it may be more complicated stenosis or a further bulged or herniated disc.”
Years passed and DiSimone moved to the Golden Isles. She joined Heller Healthcare’s team three years ago, where she helps guide the marketing program. Her position also afforded her a front row seat to the multitude of success stories that have come to be the norm at Heller Healthcare. The office has established an impressive track record, both in the realm of chiropractic care, functional and regenerative medicine. It was something that intrigued her.
“When I started working here, I had no idea how this one little office would change so many lives” DiSimone said. “We get to see miracles happen here every week. We see people’s lives changed for the better. I listen to patients’ stories and would think to myself, ‘I’m so thankful I’m getting chiropractic care to maintain my back pain free, but if something were to happen I know I would need to do that for myself one day.’”
This past May, in the midst of daily activities, she re-herniated those same two discs and the pain became unbearable.
“I went to Florida for my son’s wedding and I had to leave early because the pain was so bad. That was when I realized enough was enough, I was missing out on living — pain was out of control. I sent Dr. Jen a text that evening which read, ‘OK it’s time,’” she said.
It was time for her to explore regenerative medicine for herself. Not as a staff member, but as a patient. While the procedure is not covered by most insurance and is costly, DiSimone was ready to invest in her body and her future.
“I had to pay just like everyone else. And it is expensive, but I had to do something. My only other option was surgery and I was just not going to do that,” she said.
She had the injections in June and eagerly awaited the miraculous results seen by other patients. But the days passed and nothing really changed.
“Many patients had shared their stories with me about their amazing results in three to five days. Day three came and nothing changed. Day five came and nothing changed. It just didn’t happen,” she said, seated next to Dr. Heller in the office’s lounge space.
Heller nodded.
“We always tell our patients that it can be a few days up to three weeks to start to see a change,” Dr. Heller said.
And it was exactly three weeks when DiSimone saw the change she had so wanted. Her pain subsided and she was able to move freely, doing all the things that she couldn’t do when in pain.
“... grocery shopping or standing up to cook,” she listed. “Really just these average daily life things that you don’t even think about doing.”
Unfortunately, DiSimone wasn’t quite home free. After moving some heavy boxes, she experienced a major setback.
“I wasn’t following Dr. Jen’s orders,” DiSimone said sheepishly. “And I re-injured myself ... again.”
“It is unfortunate, but it happens. You know, regenerative medicine isn’t bubble wrap. Life does happen and we take care of it when it does,” Dr. Heller said with a smile.
DiSimone has been committed to recovering and has since bounced back. She’s being careful to follow Heller’s instructions and is now back to doing the things she loves.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of the Heller Healthcare team for many reasons, but one of those is being able to see the difference that we make in people’s lives and now my own. We truly change their lives for the better ... and now I’m another testimonial sharing that blessing,” she said, smiling. “Hopefully I can inspire others to ask for help like I did and get these results too...that’s what our patients have done for me.”