St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Although Jaynes sells pre-owned vehicles, the gleaming showroom, with its welcoming and professional vibe, tells another story.
“We’re the only used car dealer in the area that has a showroom,” Jaynes said of St. Simons Cars and Classics, which opened Nov. 1, 2022. A friendly guy, Jaynes immediately puts customers at ease with his relaxed demeanor and quick smile. He likes doing business face-to-face, but, acknowledges that people who are shopping for a vehicle sometimes don’t have a lot of time to spare.
The www.SSIcars.com website provides quick access to the dealership’s inventory and all sorts of data on the vehicles in stock. Potential customers can also apply for credit through the website. St. Simons Cars and Classics offers bank financing to all of its customers and sells only certified pre-owned vehicles.
“Car Guru just announced we were the low-price leader for the entire Southeast,” said Jaynes.
With 42 years in the automotive industry, including 33 in Savannah and the Low Country and 3 in the Golden Isles, Jaynes brings a level of professionalism to the table that’s hard to find. At one time, Jaynes was named the No. 1 Hyundai dealer in Georgia.
Jaynes says what sets him apart is his way of doing business.
“You deal with the dealer,” he said.
Jaynes explained that the automotive industry is going through a post-COVID reset. He said that auto manufacturers have learned they can sell “half the cars for two times the money,” and cut costs by eliminating rebates, national advertising and the United Auto Workers Union. “Manufacturers want to put dealers out of business,” he said.
For his part, it’s all about integrity and good service. Jaynes employs two service techs who put every vehicle through a rigorous 125-point inspection. He also employs three salespeople, an office manager and a finance manager.
“I sell good, dependable cars,” Jaynes said. “I won’t sell anything I wouldn’t let my son drive,” Jaynes said. “And I price them where the average working person can afford them. I can even help the credit-challenged.”
While inventory is flexible, Jaynes likes selling Lexus, Acura, Honda, Toyota and Jeep.
Born in Hamlin, W.Va., which is a little more than 35 miles south of the capital city of Charleston, Jaynes enlisted in the U.S. Air Force following high school and served four years. He is a Vietnam veteran and military pride runs deep in his family.
Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he entered the automobile business.
“I’ve spent 42 years in the automobile business, and I had one of the best teachers ever,” Jaynes said, recalling his mentors, the late Jimmy Love of the former C&O Motors in St. Albans, W.Va., and Dick Keffer from the Keffer Automotive Group in Charlotte.
It was from those men he learned the importance of personal service. He’s also a committed family man – the husband of country music artist Cynthia Standage and the father of Tanner Jaynes, a high school senior and aspiring golfer.
People who deal with St. Simons Cars and Classics won’t ever have to work their way through a chain of voice mail to reach him.
“Everyone has my cell phone number; people like that,” he said. “They’re tired of the lack of personal service.”
St. Simons Cars and Classics is at 2226 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays. You may reach them by dialing 912-456-3547, emailing sales@ssicars.com or visiting ssicars.com.