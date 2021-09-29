The Federal Aviation Administration has announced it will delay the Record of Decision for Spaceport Camden until Nov. 3.

The decision to grant Camden County a license to operate a spaceport was scheduled to be announced by Thursday.

More from this section

County SWAT team nabs Maryland fugitive

County SWAT team nabs Maryland fugitive

The Glynn County Police SWAT team targeted and descended on a vehicle in southern Glynn County at around sunrise Tuesday, capturing a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Maryland, according to a police department press release.