Simulated golf swings into town

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the level of golf you play, simulated golf is accessible to a broader audience, rain or shine — and there are no hills to climb nor bags to carry.
Ryan Hughes, owner of The Caddyshack Simulated Golf, says his venue is breaking the stereotypes and tearing down barriers associated with playing golf.
“We believe that playing golf should be a fun experience that you can share with your family and friends,” he said. “We have created a space where you don’t have to be a member of a country club or even own golf clubs to enjoy the game.”
Their goal, he said, is to make golf more accessible, entertaining and inclusive. The Caddyshack features four bays, top-of-the-line technology, and a wide variety of games and courses.
“There is something for everyone regardless of age or skill level,” Hughes said. “Whether you want to play without the constraints of time or weather, train using accurate, real-time technology, or just entertain and have fun, this is the place for you.”
Hughes says he loves to play golf, but because he typically works nights its hard for him to get up and going in time. It was this, plus his increasing frustration at only being able to play a handful of hours a couple of days a week that led to his interest in golf simulators.
“Wouldn’t it be cool to play whatever course I wanted whenever I wanted to?” he mused. “But as expensive as they are I couldn’t justify buying it without being able to create income from it.”
His research into golf simulator businesses showed that they are rapidly growing in other parts of the country.
“As large as a golf community as we have here I though opening an indoor golf venue could be a profitable venture,”he said.
He isn’t wrong. According to the National Golf Federation (NGF), indoor golf on simulators can be quicker and less intimidating for newcomers. NGF statistics indicate there are approximately 4 million people who regularly play simulated golf in the U.S., and half of those have never played on a golf course.
NGF statistics also show that simulated golf doesn’t take away golfers’ consumption of the regular game. Based on their research, participation in off-course golf activities, like simulator golf, increased golfers’ engagement with the game, including their frequency of play. Many serious golfers use simulator golf as a tool to refine their game before returning to a traditional course.
Hughes said The Caddyshack is different from standard golf courses or Top Golf.
“Here you have the ability to play, train and entertain,” he said. “We have over 500 courses, from local courses, PGA courses, as well as kids’ courses and even Putt-Putt.”
He echoed the findings of the NGF, adding that The Caddyshack is a great place to work to improve your game with targeted skill practice, swing analytics and an overhead swing video that creates instant feedback.
Golf can be an expensive sport, but at The Caddyshack having the right clubs and the correct clothes isn’t a problem.
You can always bring your own clubs, but Hughes said it’s not necessary.
“It’s never a bad idea to practice with the clubs you plan to play with outside, but we understand carrying clubs around isn’t always the easiest task,” he said. “We have full sets of clubs to use for men, women, children and lefties available at no extra cost.”
There is no special clothing required, but Hughes does have some suggestions.
“Athletic clothes are preferable, but the most important thing is that you’re comfortable swinging the golf club,” he explained. “It’s a casual environment, and ‘proper’ golf attire is not required. Sneakers, or any rubber-soled shoes work well indoors and are recommended. If you prefer, feel free to wear spikeless golf shoes.”
In addition to golf, The Caddyshack offers a huge beer selection, and they’re working on creating a food menu. And while there aren’t party packages available, Hughes said they’re able to accommodate any type of event, including birthday celebrations and company events. To discuss a private event, email Caddyshack Simulated Golf at caddyshacksimgolf@gmail.com.
Breakout:
Visit Caddyshack Simulated Golf at 760 Scranton Road, in Brunswick. Their hours are 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. To contact the, email Caddyshacksimgolf@gmail.com or visit their website at caddyshacksimgolf.com.
