The Caddyshack
Buy Now

The Caddyshack Simulated Golf owner Ryan Hughes, right, and manager Jonathan Godley, pose for a photo while Timothy Spann takes a swing while playing a simulated version of Bay Hill Club.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the level of golf you play, simulated golf is accessible to a broader audience, rain or shine — and there are no hills to climb nor bags to carry.

Ryan Hughes, owner of The Caddyshack Simulated Golf, says his venue is breaking the stereotypes and tearing down barriers associated with playing golf.

Recommended for you

More from this section

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.

Simulated golf swings into town

Simulated golf swings into town

Tee times can be difficult to get and weather can play havoc with golf plans. That’s The Caddyshack on Scranton Road, in Brunswick comes in. The new indoor golf simulator provides a great way to hang out with friends and enjoy some friendly competition and a few cold drinks. Despite the leve…