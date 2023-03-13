Signs of spring popping up at Bullington's

Bullington St. Simons Island, a men’s clothing shop packed with stylish, timeless menswear and gifts, and located in the Frederica North Shopping Center, has the spring apparel men want to wear to work, social events and on the golf course this spring.
“It’s snappy island casual,” said Steve Bullington, the store’s owner.
Bullington, known to locals as “Bully,” has been in the apparel business for more than 50 years, and a resident of Glynn County for 40 years. The store, he said, gives area shoppers an option they’ve not had for several years.
“I sell classic, traditional menswear and unique gifts for the country club, resort and lodge lifestyle, that never goes out of style, is always in good taste, and there’s always a new generation discovering it,” he said.
His most in-demand items include two polo-style shirts, both reasonably priced.
The “Pro,” a 100% variegated microfiber shirt comes in sizes small through XXL, requires no ironing and will not shrink or fade. It’s priced at $69.
“It’s cooler and more comfortable than regular microfiber,” he said.
The “Wicker” is made from a cotton/microfiber blend. Like the “Pro” it also requires no ironing, and won’t shrink or fade. It’s priced at $49.
Another popular item is the 100% cotton pique thermal vest, which comes in sizes from medium to XXL, and is great for warm days that transition into cool evenings. It’s priced at $79.
“It keeps you warm when it’s cool and cool when it’s warm,” he said.
Steve Bullington’s experience in the men’s fashion industry is extensive, and he has won several awards for design and merchandising. He had a men’s showroom at the Atlanta Apparel Mart for 18 years, worked at Ralph Lauren for 22 years and owned a store in Brunswick for five years.
Shoppers will not find an array of popular name-brand, mass market clothing. Rather, Bullington designs, manufactures and markets its own line of merchandise.
Shoppers at Bullington are greeted at the door by Rosie, the friendliest dog on the island. The store is a delight to the senses. First, there are the racks of clothing, filled with sweaters, vests and shirts, all of which are available in rich colors and textures to coordinate perfectly with the array of in-stock slacks, casual pants and shorts, depending upon where your plans are taking you.
Then there are the gifts. An array of leather goods, including luggage, belts and wallets, cutlery, and bar accessories, as well as wonderfully scented soy candles (poured in Georgia) all carry the Bullington name. Steve is also well-known for his selection of handmade in U.S.A. crocodile belts.
Bullington is the perfect place to shop for all the men on your list, whether you’re seeking something for Christmas, a birthday, wedding, groomsmen’s gift or other special date.
In addition to Steve’s shop on the island, he does design work for several menswear companies, and has a wholesale division and website, stevebullington.com.
Breakout: Visit Bullington St. Simons at 3600 Frederica Road, in the Frederica North Shopping Center, on St. Simons Island, next to Brogen’s North. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The telephone number is 912-771-8457, and the website is stevebullington.com