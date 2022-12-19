Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Georgia Shrimp species can only be found in the wild. These species have never been successfully pond-raised. And, they’ve never come in contact with chemicals, antibiotics, pesticides and residues often used in commercial shrimp ponds. Wild Georgia Shrimp grow and reproduce in the sounds, estuaries and the adjoining Atlantic Ocean, not in man-made ponds. In many parts of the world, aquaculture ponds carved from pristine mangrove stands produce runoff that contaminate surrounding natural waters.
Situated in the former Poteet Seafood location, Anchored Shrimp, which operated under the Poteet name for several years, opened its retail space, adjacent to the processing facility, in 2014.
The focus is on Wild Georgia Shrimp, which undergoes strict quality controls at the certified facilities throughout the coast of Georgia. The shrimp are graded to very high quality standards, which assure that anyone purchasing certified Wild Georgia Shrimp takes home only the highest quality products.
The reason Wild Georgia Shrimp is so tasty is the environment in which it was raised. The nutrient- rich marshes (that also provide natural filtration) and estuaries, combined with the strong tides that abound in Coastal Georgia make for a firm-textured, sweet, succulent shrimp that cannot be duplicated anywhere other than the wild.
“Mainly, we’re a shrimp company,” said Aaron Wallace, who owns the company with his father, John Wallace, and his mother, Gale Wallace.
Aaron said all the shrimp he sells are locally caught from the six boats at the family’s dock in McIntosh County. One of the vessels is the family jewel, the “Gale Force.” Aaron says he counts his shrimpers among the best folks and fishermen he knows.
“They’re premium people,” he said of the shrimp fleet, which is primarily individually owned. “They’re motivated.”
Aaron said once the shrimp is caught, Anchored Shrimp purchases it and brings it back to the processing facility to be sorted and graded.
Anchored Shrimp is one of the few fresh seafood markets that offers shrimp that’s already been peeled and deveined, which is a real time-saver for people cooking them at home. They also sell individually frozen shrimp. “Our IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) is a favorite with our customers,” he said. “We use a liquid nitrogen system to freeze our product instead of the commonly used brine system.” They are the only seafood processor in Georgia to use this process.
The company does carry an array of seafood and fish, which varies because of differing limits the state and federal government place on what can and can’t be caught at certain times of the year. “A majority of our local fish comes from Captain Charlie Phillips from Phillips Seafood,” Aaron said. The most popular fish locally is grouper, followed by triggerfish, sheepshead and snapper.
Some of the seafood at Anchored Shrimp does come from out of the area. The scallops come from Virginia. Aaron says they are heavily regulated. Oysters are purchased locally from Sapelo Sea Farms. They also sell Chesapeake Bay oysters from Virginia, and Gulf oysters from Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Anchored Shrimp is at 107 Speedy Tostensen Blvd., in Brunswick. The phone number is 912-264-5340, and the website is anchoredshrimp.com. Off-season hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Once the shrimp season opens, the retail store will also be open on Mondays.