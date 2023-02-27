Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.
“I’m planning on spending quality time with my wife,” he said. “And we have two very young granddaughters who are very involved in sports, and I enjoy going to their events.”
Golf is also a high priority, as is tooling around in his 1956 Chevrolet BelAir convertible that still looks as if it was just driven off the showroom floor.
“And there’s always yard work,” he chuckled.
Seymour graduated in 1967 from Georgia Tech and accepted a position as a process engineer in the chemical fibers division of DuPont, in Camden, S.C.
He moved back to Brunswick in 1961 and joined the small, family hardware business owned and founded in 1947, by my wife, Catherine’s, father and two brothers-in-law.
“This business was in a building that also housed a grocery store and a barbershop and was on the north end of Norwich Street,” he said. “The area was known as Arco, deriving its name from the Atlantic Refining Co., which had several petroleum tanks (there). Hence the name, Arco Hardware.”
As time progressed, Seymour managed to buy out the three founders and take sole possession of the business. Then, in 1975, he purchased the building and remodeled and expanded, taking in the old grocery store and barbershop.
“I decided in 1983 to construct a new, larger building on Community Road so we could incorporate lumber, building supplies and industrial supplies,” he said. “We eventually sold the old store on Norwich Street to what is now Maranatha Baptist Church.”
The location may have changed, but the values remain the same in the 75-year-old business. Trey and Katie Seymour, who purchased the business in 2013, have retained the company’s quick service, and knowing their customers and keeping the items they want in stock. They have expanded and improved the tool selection and added a propane exchange and pine straw to the inventory.
The store carries an array of general hardware items, gas logs, concrete and rebar. They build and repair window screens, and finally, there is a lumberyard full of fire-rated lumber behind the store.
Seymour acknowledges his engineering background enabled him to relate to project managers and superintendents on various endeavors, both large and small.
“As I look back over the years, I have been truly blessed to have met and worked with such a wide variety of people I have encountered in this business,” he said. “I also treasure the employees and customers I have had the pleasure of working with.”
Now, he’s looking forward to seeing his friends on the golf course.
“Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc. is in the very capable hands of my son, Trey, and his wife, Katie, as they continue the third generation of family-owned and operated business,” he said.
And retirement doesn’t mean he won’t be around at all.
“Trey said I could come by from time to time if I don’t stay too long.”
Arco Hardware and Builders Supplies is at 3711 Community Road, in Brunswick. Contact them by calling 912-267-0771, or visiting the website at Arco.doitbest.com or their Facebook page. Arco Hardware is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.