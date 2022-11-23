Seagals Cove isn’t the happiest place on Earth, but it’s close. The children’s store at the Glynn Place Mall welcomes its customers with its clean, bright motif and vast selection of fashions from newborns to tweens.
The boutique carries an array of traditional children’s clothing, with many items that feature smocking or embroidery. Those items are especially appropriate at the holidays, and currently, Seagals Cove has a good inventory of Christmas-themed items.
The shop offers monograms and appliqués for customers, and promises a quick turnaround. They also offer vinyl for apparel and other items, including tumblers and decals.
“Our motto is quality at a moderate price,” said owner Tina Holloway. “Our customer service is like no other, along with our quality of inventory.”
Holloway says her store has a great team – which now includes five employees – to help customers find the perfect outfit and/or gift. Store manager Judy Schwartz said having that many employees is a way to make sure customers get the best service.
“We carry many quality lines of clothing from newborns up to young adults,” said Hollaway.
Those brands include Ruffle Butts/Rugged Butts, Mud Pie, Cartwheels, Rosalina, and Mintini to name a few. Holloway assures customers that every product that’s received in the store is inspected for quality before they’re placed on the sales floor.
Schwartz said that during the winter in the Golden Isles the boutique attracts winter visitors who are buying gifts for grandchildren, as well as their regular customer base that lives locally and in the outlying counties.
“We take pride in our shop as well as the items we sell to our customers,” Holloway said.
Schwartz agreed.
“We are proud of the quality of our clothing and our customer service,” she said. “We are hands-on, and we know our inventory.”
Clothing in the store begins at preemie for both boys and girls, and continues to size 12 for boys and size 16 for girls.
“We have started to add a collection for juniors and young adults,” said Holloway, explaining that right now, Seagals Cove hasn’t expanded into adult wear. “We do offer more of a selection for juniors to young adults that are quality and stylish. We focus on children’s apparel, tweens, and those that need a junior size.”
The inventory at Seagals Cove isn’t limited to apparel however, and they have numerous items that would make great Christmas gifts. Those include tote bags that include monogramming, sterling silver jewelry like bracelets, earrings and necklaces, and dolls with their own boxed dollhouses.
“You can always find something nice for a gift or yourself at Seagals Cove,” Holloway said.
She and her staff still find time to help the community as well. Her team sponsors a child during the Christmas season to help make their Christmas a little brighter. And, they’ve become rather well-known for their annual Pup Rally. The first one was held three years ago, and they benefit No Kill Glynn County, a nonprofit organization that helps animals in the community.
“We at Seagals Cove are the sponsor of this event and have donated $26,302.76,” said Holloway. “This event takes place in August at Seagals Cove in the Glynn Place Mall. The support that we get from this community just makes my heart smile year after year.”
Holloway says she can’t say enough good things about No Kill Glynn County, or the people who are a part of it.
There aren’t a lot of children’s clothing boutiques in Glynn and the surrounding counties, and Holloway says Seagals Cove is grateful, and will continue to bring outstanding children’s fashion and accessories.
“We are known for giving a free hair bow with every little girls’ outfit, and our complimentary gift wrap,” Holloway said. “For outstanding customer service and amazing fashion, visit us at Seagals Cove and let us be a part of your children’s wardrobe.”
Breakout:
Seagals Cove is in the Glynn Place Mall, across from Belk. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The telephone number is 912-289-2945.