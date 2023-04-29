Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive roster of 17 community leaders who are competing against one another to raise funds. The Champion who raises the most funds will be crowned the Ultimate Champion of Children on May 17.
The 2023 Champions, each of whom has pledged to raise a minimum of $5,000, have brought the campaign a wide array of experience and expertise, including Brunswick’s own Mayor, Cosby H. Johnson; Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump; President of the College of Coastal Georgia, Dr. Michelle Johnston; and local leaders in hospitality, food service, event planning, real estate, law, banking, finance, engineering, insurance, the arts, fashion and styling. Each Champion brings to the Campaign ingenuity, fundraising acumen and vast personal networks to make a difference in the lives of those served by Safe Harbor.
The campaign’s dynamic leadership committee – Kate Dart, Elizabeth Piazza and Bentley Kauffman – have worked with the individual Champions to activate their personal fundraising plans. Champions’ efforts have included micro-events such as a private dinner for 20 at Del Sur Café followed by a personal tour of the Safe Harbor Children’s Center; a Sip and Shop at local retailer Planters Exchange, a Sip and Shop at Champion Jaicee Brewton’s store – KJ Clothier – and a private catered evening at Frederica Golf Club. Diners at Mr. Shucks Seafood Market are given the opportunity to “round-up” the amount of their meal as a donation, and artist Cullen Peck will donate 60% of the proceeds from the sales of her paintings that are exhibited at Dulce Dough.
In addition to special events, all Champions have personal websites, https://safeharborcenterinc.org/champions-for-children-2023-campaign/, so they can reach out to their networks of friends, family and professional colleagues through social media platforms. The importance of these initiatives goes beyond raising funds towards the Champions’ goal, but also allows new supporters to become involved with Safe Harbor and the work they are doing in our community.
The campaign officially kicked off with a reception on April 19, at Ocean Forest, and since then, the outpouring of community support has been overwhelmingly generous. “This campaign has really shown us all the community’s continued support of the work Safe Harbor has been doing since 1991,” says Michelle Fasig, Director of Development and Marketing at Safe Harbor. At the time of writing, the Champions have already raised over $26,000.
The final push to be crowned the Ultimate 2023 Champion for Children will take place between 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Safe Harbor’s Stripes and Bright Stars Bash at Queen and Grant, Brunswick’s newest event venue. Guests will have one final opportunity to “vote” for their favorite Champion. With live entertainment by the American Bombshells – “a modern day twist on the Andrews Sisters” – as well as food and beverages, this coronation event will celebrate each Champion and the community’s generosity and compassion for all those who benefit from Safe Harbor’s critical services.
Tickets are $35 and can be attributed to a Champion’s individual campaign.
Breakout:
Safe Harbor Center is a nationally recognized leader among organizations dedicated to serving children, family, and individuals who have been abused, abandoned or neglected, who are homeless or have run away from home, and whoa re otherwise at risk or feel threatened. Serving Coastal Georgia since 1991, programs include:
{div}• Children’s residential shelter{/div}
{div}• Strive Transitional Living Services{/div}
{div}• Zach’s Place, family preservation{/div}
{div}• Children’s advocacy centers{/div}
{div}• Rape crisis centers{/div}
{div}• Street Beat Homeless Outreach{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}In 2022 alone, these programs reached over 2,500 families, making a significant impact on the trajectory of their lives.{/div}
{div} {/div}
{div}Breakout 2{/div}
{div}Champions for Children Stripes & Bright Stars Brunswick Bash will be held from 5-8 p.m. May 17 at Queen & Grant, 1315 Grant St., in Brunswick. The event will feature food and drink, live entertainment, an awards ceremony and the crowning of the 2023 Ultimate Champion for Children. Tickets may be purchased at https://safeharborcenterinc.org/champions-for-children-2023-campaign/.{/div}