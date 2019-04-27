Roy Hodnett passes, leaves powerful legacy

They don’t make men like Roy Hodnett anymore. He was the embodiment of his era, the Greatest Generation, one who held firm to the tenets of integrity, faith — and most importantly, family.
Hodnett passed away at the age of 98 Thursday night at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. With his death, this community has truly lost a great man — not only because of his power and presence but because of the person that he was.
A World War II veteran wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Silver Star and the Bronze Star, combat badge, as well as numerous other medals.
He got his start in the business world working for a cookie brokerage company before moving to the Golden Isles in 1968 and forging a real estate empire.
Bill Downey, Realtor at Golden Isles Realty, remembers Hodnett’s first days on the island.
“He originally sold cookies. He’d give my kids boxes of them when they’d go by his house,” Downey recalled.
“Then he got into the real estate business with Hans Trupp. Roy was a real nice fella, even though he was a competitor. He was a straight shooter. We’re going to miss him.”
Hodnett prided himself on fairness, basing his business model on the Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you — rather than bottom lines or profit margins.
This philosophy served him well and he passed it on to his daughter, Pat, through their partnership at Hodnett-Cooper Real Estate, now known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. After making several “failed” attempts at retirement, Hodnett continued to work daily right up to the end of his life.
He was also a dedicated community leader, nabbing nearly every accolade and honor in Glynn County. Hodnett served on countless boards and committees, lending his hand and his heart to charitable causes voluntarily and certainly whenever called upon.
Woody Woodside, president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, remembers him as someone always committed to serving the community and the entities within it.
“He was very much a philanthropist, giving to a number of organizations to improve the quality of life in Glynn County — and he didn’t want to be recognized for doing it. He was not a selfish person,” Woodside said.
“Of course, I knew him through different activities with the Chamber, dealing with issues in the community and advocating for different projects. He was interested in issues on the state and federal level too. He always encouraged people to get involved in civic service or local government.”
In his personal life, he lived by moderation and abstention. Hodnett never had a drink or smoked a cigarette. He exercised — “but not too much.” He was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island but supported a number of Christian causes throughout the community.
For Bill Walker, a friend and founding chairman of The Gathering Place, Hodnett personified the phrase “Christian gentleman.”
“Roy Hodnett was an absolute inspiration in my life. He was a transparent Christian and a completely godly man. His support of everything spiritual was extraordinary,” Walker said.
“From the day we began the Gathering Place youth ministry until the day of his passing, Roy was always a generous and responsive supporter. If we ever had a new program, Roy would step up and fund it for the first year. He was a fantastic community supporter and just a Christian of the highest order.”
Like his strong faith, the love of his family fueled his journey. Hodnett had three children, Michael Hodnett and Pat Hodnett Cooper, as well as a son, Kelly Hodnett, who preceded him in death. He had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Then there’s the love of his life, his sweetheart Anne, to whom he was married for 75 years.
Of all of his accomplishments, marrying her was clearly his favorite, the “best deal he’d ever done.” Their love and devotion to one another was inspiring to all who knew them — and likely to absolute strangers. It was a palpable and sincere affection.
The ripples from Mr. Roy’s life — professional and personal — will live on. The standard he set will serve as a bar against which all civic leaders, philanthropists and business people should measure themselves.
They don’t make men like Roy Hodnett any more but this community is certainly better for having him in it.