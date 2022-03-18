Retailer to open Southern Tide Signature Store on St. Simons Island

Almost every Southerner knows about the Southern Tide brand of clothing and accessories. Manufactured for men, women and children, the brand was founded in 2006, by a then-college student who was inspired to create a premium lifestyle brand that combined elements of modern design elements with preppy, southern style.
Defined by its bright colors and distinctive prints, as well as its high-quality fabrics, Southern Tide is found at upscale retailers throughout the Southeast. On St. Simons Island, Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters have been the source for all things Southern Tide since the beginning – and that is continuing, albeit on a grander scale.
Coming soon, shoppers will have a store completely dedicated to Southern Tide. The brand, which originated in Greenville, S.C., is the perfect fit for his business model, says Fred Rowe, who owns both Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters and the new Southern Tide retail store, which will open next month in the space formerly occupied by Details, in the Shops at Sea Island.
Southern Tide, Rowe explained, is our main brand that sets the tone for the rest of the store.
“It’s quality clothing,” said Rowe, adding that the brand targets adult men and women and boys, beginning with youth sizes. “It’s resort wear, built for the coastal southern lifestyle.”
“Moving the Southern Tide merchandise to a dedicated spot will open up floor space to expand some of our other growing brands,” said Rowe. That includes Johnnie O, which manufactures apparel for men and boys.
The Southern Tide brand exudes relaxed vacation vibes and upscale informality; it’s the perfect multi-occasion attire.
“They make everything from T-shirts to sport coats,” Rowe said. “The clothes will take you from the office, to dinner and on vacation.”
A soft opening of the new space will be held April 1, with the grand opening following on May 6 – just in time for important occasions including Mother’s Day, graduation and Father’s Day.
The new Southern Tide store will be a one-stop shop for casual clothing needs for almost every occasion.
The company website explains the brand’s philosophy best.
“Whether we’re decked out for a special occasion or suited up for a dip in the ocean, we’re always up for a good time,” it states.
Breakout:
Southern Tide, 600 Sea Island Road, Suite 10, in the Shops at Sea Island, on St. Simons Island, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For details on clothing, visit www.southerntide.com.