Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.
Jessica is being mentored by long-time Realtor Sally Hardman.
“She mentored me along the way and encouraged me to get my real estate license,” said Jessica. “She’s now my mentor in eXp. She’s been an encouragement and a blessing, and is instilling in me the knowledge that made her a success! I am so thankful for her expertise!”
eXp is a little different than other real estate offices. It is set apart as a brokerage, rather than a franchise. eXP is a cloud-based global real estate company. Agents manage their own businesses, as they follow and adhere to all local, state and federal real estate laws, as well as Realtor rules and regulations.
After a successful career in sales and marketing, Jessica turned her eyes toward real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic. She had a dream to turn the negative things of life into a positive!
“I started working in property management, and interacting with guests,” she said. “I realized how much I love helping people get familiar with our island, whether it is recommending one of our many wonderful restaurants, great shopping locations, exciting excursions, winding through our beautiful oaks or boat tours for dolphin sightings and the most stunning sunsets in the Golden Isles. It sparks an excitement in me that I want to pass on to the guests!”
Jessica is a lifelong resident of St. Simons Island, and says she knows every neighborhood like the back of her hand. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time riding my bike through these neighborhoods,” she said. “I want new families that settle on St. Simons Island to enjoy the beauty and simplicity the island offers!”
That knowledge of the community plus her desire to serve her community well when she’s not working, is advantageous, said Jessica, a graduate of Glynn Academy and Truett-McConnell University.
“Where I find my joy is giving back,” Jessica, a single mother of two children, said. “That’s why I’ve always loved sales and marketing – because it gives me the opportunity to combine my love for marketing the properties that are available and seeing the process through to day of closing to fulfill the buyer’s dream!”
Real estate, because of her genuine desire to help people, is the perfect fit, she said. In addition to finding people their perfect homes, it gives her the flexibility to be available and be fully engaged in her daughter’s activities, such as leading a 707 group through The Gathering Place, where her daughter and other young girls are learning to be positive influencers and encourage their peers. In addition to serving the group of young girls, she loves having time to serve her community in various ways. One of her absolute favorites is helping line the entrance to St. Simons Island, as well as the roundabouts at Frederica and Demere roads with American flags for the residents and visitors to enjoy! Jessica stated, “When I see the flags in place, it makes me proud to live in a community like ours, that loves and supports this beautiful island and our country!”
“I genuinely really want to help people,” she said. “A home is a person’s safe place, a place to add your personal touches and build lifelong memories! I think it’s important for people to accomplish that goal and fulfill that dream.”
Jessica clearly loves the St. Simons Island community! She says the community that has helped shape her, has also influenced her in such a powerful way that she wants others to make the island their home to have the same experience for themselves and their families.
“Helping people find community and build their future here for their families allows me to help write a beautiful story for my clients that will impact generations to come! For this reason alone, and many others, I am so excited I chose real estate as my profession!” she said.
To reach Jessica Spearman, call 912-399-9583 or email her at Jessica.Spearman@exprealty.com.,