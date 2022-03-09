Rahab's Rope opens new pathways of commerce

Many people find it important to shop at businesses and dine at restaurants whose missions reflect their values. Rahab’s Rope, in the St. Simons Pier Village, is certainly a business that lives its mission every day – and it’s making it more convenient for its customers to share in that opportunity.
Founded 18 years ago in Gainesville, Rahab’s Rope helps battle the sex trafficking of girls and women in India and other places around the world. The business was established in 2004, after Vicki Moore, whose daughter, Jennifer Lunsford, is the company’s director of sales, learned about the plight of these girls and women at a Bible study.
Their struggle coincided with an Old Testament story Moore had learned about Rahab, a Canaanite prostitute, who helped the Israelites defeat Jericho, and is an ancestor of Jesus. She’s the mother of Boaz, and the third-great-grandmother of King David. Her use of flax to make rope and linen to hide two Israelite spies is what delivered her from her travails.
Through their work, Rahab’s Rope is able to provide a safe and loving environment that will allow these women and girls to grow and develop both physically and spiritually.
First and foremost, Rahab’s Rope stores are operational now that the pandemic shutdowns are over.
“Our stores are back open and have been busy, which is refreshing and exciting to see,” said Lunsford. “I think people are happy to be getting out and feeling a sense of normal.”
For those not in close proximity to one of the stores, online shopping is available, and a wide variety of products is available including accessories, throws, baskets, journals and an assortment of unique gifts.
And, if you’re a retailer who wants to carry Rahab’s Rope merchandise and help continue the fight against sex trafficking, they have a wholesale distribution program available too.
“Our wholesale distribution is for shop owners to be able to add our product line in their shop,” Lunsford explained. “Story cards come in each order, so customers know the story behind their purchase.”
Rahab’s Rope currently sells its artisan-made products to more than 300 stores nationwide.
“This is a great way to spread awareness on human trafficking (and) share our mission and products,” she said. “We are always looking for more brick-and-mortars to partner with. We love the friendships made from meeting so many shop owners nationwide.”
Finally, Rahab’s Rope now has a subscription service, called the Good Money Club, for its customers.
“In the Red-Light District, Good Money means dignity,” Lunsford said. “We began vocational training with a group of women in the red-light area making a bracelet.”
When they received their first wages they said, ‘This is the first good money we have ever earned.’ We felt it was fitting to name the club the Good Money Club.”
Members of the Good Money Club pay $25 each month and receive a gift.
“This club is to spread awareness on human trafficking, (and) provide hope and sustainability to women, children and families. When we first began the club, we decided to name it in honor of the brave women who have been involved in human trafficking.”
Rahab’s Rope is a 501©(3) nonprofit corporation, and receives donations, but their success lies in their three retail shops – in Gainesville, Clarksville and on St. Simons Island. Lunsford said 65 percent of the organization’s funding comes through product sales. The more product Rahab’s Rope sells, the more work the women and families they serve will have.
Rahab’s Rope, 320 Mallery St., St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Contact them via telephone at 912-434-6059, by email at info@rahabsrope.com, or visit their website at rahabsrope.com.