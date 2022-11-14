Bullington St. Simons Island, a men’s clothing shop packed with stylish, timeless menswear and gifts, and located in the Frederica North Shopping Center, is now in its third year of business on St. Simons Island.
“The welcome for coming back has been rewarding and heartwarming,” said owner Steve Bullington.
Bullington, known to locals as “Bully,” has been in the apparel business for more than 50 years, and a resident of Glynn County for 40 years. The store, he said, gives area shoppers an option they’ve not had for several years.
“I sell classic, traditional menswear and unique gifts for the country club, resort and lodge lifestyle, that never goes out of style, is always in good taste, and there’s always a new generation discovering it,” he said.
Steve Bullington’s experience in the men’s fashion industry is extensive, and he has won several awards for design and merchandising. He had a men’s showroom at the Atlanta Apparel Mart for 18 years, worked at Ralph Lauren for 22 years and owned a store in Brunswick for five years.
Shoppers will not find an array of popular name-brand, mass market clothing. Rather, Bullington designs, manufactures and markets its own line of merchandise.
Shoppers at Bullington are greeted at the door by Rosie, the friendliest dog on the island. The store is a delight to the senses. First, there are the racks of clothing, filled with sweaters, vests and shirts, all of which are available in rich colors and textures to coordinate perfectly with the array of in-stock slacks, casual pants and shorts, depending upon where your plans are taking you.
Then there are the gifts. An array of leather goods, including luggage, belts and wallets, cutlery, and bar accessories, as well as wonderfully scented soy candles (poured in Georgia) all carry the Bullington name. Steve is also well-known for his selection of handmade in U.S.A. crocodile belts.
Bullington is the perfect place to shop for all the men on your list, whether you’re seeking something for Christmas, a birthday, wedding, groomsmen’s gift or other special date.
In addition to Steve’s shop on the island, he does design work for several menswear companies, and has a wholesale division and website, stevebullington.com.
Visit Bullington St.
Simons at 3600 Frederica
Road, in the Frederica
North Shopping Center,
on St. Simons Island, next
to Brogen’s North. Hours
are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays
through Saturdays.
The telephone number
is 912-771-8457, and the
website is stevebullington
.com