Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 21 through Jan. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: Charles Walker Jr.
Buyer: Michael Stroia
Price: $320,000
Location: Oceanwood
Seller: William Garpow
Buyer: Paul Rowsell
Price: $347,500
Location: Twin Rivers
Seller: Marie Dodd
Buyer: James Gardner
Price: $310,000
Location: Sugarmill
Seller: Bolling Sea Island LLC
Buyer: John Miller
Price: $1,356,300
Location: Sea Island
Seller: Jean Van Camp
Buyer: Bisoondath Investors
Price: $255,000
Location: Bristol
Seller: Holly Mobley
Buyer: Carlton Hicks
Price: $280,000
Location: Baytree Cottages
Seller: Tait Radcliffe
Buyer: Cedric McIntosh
Price: $127,000
Location: South End
Seller: Jeff Jones Construction
Buyer: Kelly Burnett
Price: $179,000
Location: Avondale
Seller: Richard Kidwell
Buyer: Brittany Noufer
Price: $152,900
Location: Brockington Point
Seller: Alvin Potter Sr.
Buyer: Albert Verheyn
Price: $115,000
Location: Pine Forest
Seller: John Kile
Buyer: Alan Smith
Price: $345,500
Location: Lakes
Seller: Reggie Hatcher
Buyer: David Holland
Price: $25,000
Location: Terrace Gardens
Seller: Belinda Hazzard
Buyer: Michael Savage
Price: $65,000
Location: Town Commons
Seller: Barbara Lynn
Buyer: Edis Gonzalez
Price: $65,700
Location: Beverly Shores
Seller: Kenneth Anderson
Buyer: Matthew LeMasters
Price: $25,000
Location: Laurel Grove Plantation
Seller: Yacht Club LLC
Buyer: Thomas Vinson
Price: $389,000
Location: Yacht Club
Seller: Jimmy Allgood Rental LLC
Buyer: Richard Werner
Price: $595,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Post Court Developers INC
Buyer: David Tasciotti
Price: $27,500
Location: Post Court
Seller: Lois Noe
Buyer: Seaside Investment Holdings
Price: $23,500
Location: Lexington Place
Seller: Edward Dixon
Buyer: Walter Smith
Price: $50,000
Location: Intersection of Wally Leg Creek
Seller: James Dixon
Buyer: Coastal Investment Partners
Price: $515,000
Location: Village Villas
Seller: Sheryl Truesdell
Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC
Price: $40,000
Location: Carriage Gate Plantation
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Christopher Rees
Price: $192,700
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: Karl Kolb
Buyer: Angel Monkey
Price: $18,000
Location: Cameron Place
Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC
Buyer: Zachary Pafford
Price: $303,000
Location: Covington Pointe
Seller: WZ Fultz Construction Group LLC
Buyer: Dana Drummond
Price: $192,900
Location: Greencove
Seller: Rodney Yoder
Buyer: Thomas Haisten
Price: $245,00
Location: Model Farms
Seller: Reint Venker
Buyer: Melissa Mallon
Price: $574,000
Location: St. Clair
Seller: Robert Driggers
Buyer: Burch Investment Properties
Price: $522,500
Location: Demere Holdings