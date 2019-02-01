Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of Jan. 21 through Jan. 25 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:

Seller: Charles Walker Jr.

Buyer: Michael Stroia

Price: $320,000

Location: Oceanwood

Seller: William Garpow

Buyer: Paul Rowsell

Price: $347,500

Location: Twin Rivers

Seller: Marie Dodd

Buyer: James Gardner

Price: $310,000

Location: Sugarmill

Seller: Bolling Sea Island LLC

Buyer: John Miller

Price: $1,356,300

Location: Sea Island

Seller: Jean Van Camp

Buyer: Bisoondath Investors

Price: $255,000

Location: Bristol

Seller: Holly Mobley

Buyer: Carlton Hicks

Price: $280,000

Location: Baytree Cottages

Seller: Tait Radcliffe

Buyer: Cedric McIntosh

Price: $127,000

Location: South End

Seller: Jeff Jones Construction

Buyer: Kelly Burnett

Price: $179,000

Location: Avondale

Seller: Richard Kidwell

Buyer: Brittany Noufer

Price: $152,900

Location: Brockington Point

Seller: Alvin Potter Sr.

Buyer: Albert Verheyn

Price: $115,000

Location: Pine Forest

Seller: John Kile

Buyer: Alan Smith

Price: $345,500

Location: Lakes

Seller: Reggie Hatcher

Buyer: David Holland

Price: $25,000

Location: Terrace Gardens

Seller: Belinda Hazzard

Buyer: Michael Savage

Price: $65,000

Location: Town Commons

Seller: Barbara Lynn

Buyer: Edis Gonzalez

Price: $65,700

Location: Beverly Shores

Seller: Kenneth Anderson

Buyer: Matthew LeMasters

Price: $25,000

Location: Laurel Grove Plantation

Seller: Yacht Club LLC

Buyer: Thomas Vinson

Price: $389,000

Location: Yacht Club

Seller: Jimmy Allgood Rental LLC

Buyer: Richard Werner

Price: $595,000

Location: St. Simons Heights

Seller: Post Court Developers INC

Buyer: David Tasciotti

Price: $27,500

Location: Post Court

Seller: Lois Noe

Buyer: Seaside Investment Holdings

Price: $23,500

Location: Lexington Place

Seller: Edward Dixon

Buyer: Walter Smith

Price: $50,000

Location: Intersection of Wally Leg Creek

Seller: James Dixon

Buyer: Coastal Investment Partners

Price: $515,000

Location: Village Villas

Seller: Sheryl Truesdell

Buyer: Zachry Custom Homes LLC

Price: $40,000

Location: Carriage Gate Plantation

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Christopher Rees

Price: $192,700

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: Karl Kolb

Buyer: Angel Monkey

Price: $18,000

Location: Cameron Place

Seller: Lamar Smith Signature Homes LLC

Buyer: Zachary Pafford

Price: $303,000

Location: Covington Pointe

Seller: WZ Fultz Construction Group LLC

Buyer: Dana Drummond

Price: $192,900

Location: Greencove

Seller: Rodney Yoder

Buyer: Thomas Haisten

Price: $245,00

Location: Model Farms

Seller: Reint Venker

Buyer: Melissa Mallon

Price: $574,000

Location: St. Clair

Seller: Robert Driggers

Buyer: Burch Investment Properties

Price: $522,500

Location: Demere Holdings

