Glynn County property transfers involving a monetary exchange recorded the week of May 31 through June 4 by the Glynn County Superior Court Clerk of Courts:
Seller: David A. Perdue
Buyer: James W. Brand III
Price: $400,000
Location: Frederica Township
Seller: Russell Eugene Hoaster
Buyer: Edward Bair Short
Price: $449,000
Location: Raymonds Grant
Seller: Henry B. Starr III
Buyer: William Lockard
Price: $750,000
Location: Sunrise Pointe
Seller: Hetal Housing LLC
Buyer: Philip Garza
Price: $152,000
Location: Planting Hammock
Seller: Tyler M. Carlisle
Buyer: Molly A. Lieske
Price: $264,000
Location: Barkentine Court
Seller: Betty L. Holley
Buyer: Cory Alan Cain
Price: $217,900
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: Judy Bullard Lemmond
Buyer: Benjamin Hubert
Price: $115,500
Location: Day and Bloom
Seller: Philip F. Saussy
Buyer: Jill J. Powell
Price: $689,500
Location: King and Prince Villas
Seller: Creola II Inc.
Buyer: Kelly A. Kasting
Price: $320,000
Location: Egrets Pass
Seller: Purple Dog Capital LLC
Buyer: Brown Oil Properties LLC
Price: $776,000
Location: East Beach
Seller: George M. Willis
Buyer: Pamela L. Page
Price: $24,000
Location: Fox Creek
Seller: McMillan Family LTD Partnership
Buyer: Tacheles LLC
Price: $374,000
Location: St. Simons Heights
Seller: Holly Holdings Investments LLC
Buyer: Jordan Fleming Meeks
Price: $349,900
Location: Glynn Haven Estates
Seller: Pepper Steak LLC
Buyer: Steve Applegate
Price: $225,000
Location: Windsor Park
Seller: Frank C. King
Buyer: James Richard Estes Jr.
Price: $219,500
Location: North Golf Villas
Seller: Herndon Herald Jenkins Jr.
Buyer: Martin Greene, trustee
Price: $280,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: Lisa C. Lariscy
Buyer: Everett Joseph East, trustee
Price: $280,000
Location: Courtside Villas
Seller: Judy W. Kidd
Buyer: Abigail E. Harnden
Price: $603,000
Location: Township Bluff
Seller: Ameris Bank
Buyer: Sarah Khorramzadeh
Price: $35,100
Location: Riverside
Seller: Mariam J. Jenkins
Buyer: Claborn Investments LLC
Price: $115,000
Location: Goodyear Park
Seller: Andrew G. Taylor
Buyer: Robert S. Phelps
Price: $125,000
Location: Dunbar Acres
Seller: Coley Fitness LLC
Buyer: Malort Properties LLC
Price: $765,000
Location: South Port
Seller: Thomas E. Knight Jr.
Buyer: Jasmine D. Gette
Price: $280,000
Location: Greencove
Seller: Coastal Georgia Rentals LLC
Buyer: Petra Anaya Anaya
Price: $46,000
Location: Brunswick Villa
Seller: James M. Bishop
Buyer: Lashelle Turner
Price: $170,000
Location: South Union Street
Seller: Connie S. Davis
Buyer: Victor R. Gonzalez
Price: $282,500
Location: Avoca Villa Acres
Seller: Joshua D. Ours
Buyer: Juan Amparan
Price: $245,000
Location: Satilla Sands
Seller: Kevin D. Butler
Buyer: Vivian Jannenid Mercado
Price: $179,900
Location: Powers Landing
Seller: C. Neil Glasscock
Buyer: Nickole Mitchell
Price: $405,000
Location: Palm Lake
Seller: Lauren J. Bright
Buyer: Shumeka Adamson
Price: $155,100
Location: Wavely Pines
Seller: West Point Plantation LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Harkey
Price: $115,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Ashley Davis, trustee
Buyer: Holly Hooks
Price: $491,500
Location: Rowantree
Seller: Deborah T. Lloyd
Buyer: Diann McMahan, trustee
Price: $295,000
Location: Shadow Brooke Village
Seller: Partridge Greene Inc.
Buyer: 200263406 IRA
Price: $100,000
Location: Glynn Place Commercial Park
Seller: Rebecca Tyler Dorrell
Buyer: Daniel Christopher Guerrero
Price: $250,000
Location: Island Townhouse
Seller: Burnett Brothers LLC
Buyer: James V. Towson
Price: $287,800
Location: Hampton Rivers Villas
Seller: Driggers Homes Inc
Buyer: Ivey Jayna Brown
Price: $314,900
Location: Country Walk
Seller: Luann K. Carlson
Buyer: Robert Samuel Citto
Price: $203,000
Location: Shadow Lake
Seller: Trenton S. Sherman
Buyer: Christopher McEachern
Price: $198,000
Location: Autumns Wood
Seller: Krysta L. Bowles
Buyer: Purchasing Fund 2020 1 LLC
Price: $234,900
Location: Belle Point Estate
Seller: US National Association, trustee
Buyer: Dover Bluff LLC
Price: $140,200
Location: Homesite
Seller: Renee Hope Williams Brooks
Buyer: John C. Hall
Price: $187,000
Location: Cypress Run
Seller: West Point Plantation LLC
Buyer: Regency Innovations LLC
Price: $125,000
Location: West Point Plantation
Seller: Andrew Husted
Buyer: Emily Rowe
Price: $157,000
Location: Culligans Landing
Seller: Proctor Property Management LLC
Buyer: Emily M. Sealy
Price: $166,800
Location: Deerfield Station
Seller: FFT LLC
Buyer: Gregory Allen Watson
Price: $239,000
Location: Lake Forest Manor
Seller: Callaway Land Ventures LLC
Buyer: TWP Brunswick Retail LLC
Price: $1,425,000
Location: Canal Crossing
Seller: Gerblick LLC
Buyer: JJH Golden Isles LLC
Price: $11,750,000
Location: N/A
Seller: Margaret Campbell Glennon, trustee
Buyer: Rebecca Tyler Dorrell
Price: $289,000
Location: Mallery Villas
Seller: Isabel S. Bearden, trustee
Buyer: Helen Jordan Schroder
Price: $330,000
Location: N/A
Seller: St. Andrews Plantation LLC
Buyer: WT River Farm LLC
Price: $1,538,000
Location: Cabbage Bluff and Dover Hall
Seller: Robert Alex White
Buyer: Nicole Linda Carlson
Price: $189,000
Location: Blue Richardson Tract
Seller: Donna Livingston Hoh
Buyer: Therese Scott
Price: $350,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Helen Jordan Schroder
Buyer: Matthew Elam
Price: $725,000
Location: Island Retreat
Seller: Wesley N. Davis
Buyer: Melissa Himes
Price: $419,900
Location: River Ridge
Seller: Dean H. Dodgen
Buyer: Aaron J. Southerland
Price: $436,000
Location: Oak Grove Island Plantation
Seller: Steven S. Davis
Buyer: Melanie Howell
Price: $335,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Harry B. Parker
Buyer: Meghan Henry Davis
Price: $325,000
Location: Windward Acres
Seller: Don W. Farrant Jr.
Buyer: Ryan Jones
Price: $320,000
Location: Forest Park
Seller: Dennis H. Ingley
Buyer: Alexander H. Childs
Price: $395,000
Location: Harbour Oaks
Seller: James C. Van Boxel
Buyer: Alfredo J. Jaume
Price: $515,000
Location: Harrington
Seller: Grant Curtis
Buyer: Downning Barber
Price: $1,485,000
Location: Atkinson Estate
Seller: Martin Timberlands LLC
Buyer: Francesca Macchiaverna
Price: $225,000
Location: Laurel View