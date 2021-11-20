Residents of the Golden Isles now have a new alternative for their surgical needs. Premier Surgery Center, an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Brunswick, is a modern healthcare facility focused on providing same-day surgical care.
Dr. Kevin Brooks, an orthopedist at Southern Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is the medical director for Premier Surgery Center, and has been practicing medicine in Brunswick since 2005.
“We’re thrilled to re-introduce Premier Surgery Center in its new location on Glynn Avenue,” explained Brooks. “This recently constructed, and newly expanded multi-specialty surgery center offers patients and surgeons a state-of-the-art facility and provides a more personalized, streamlined and comfortable surgical care experience.”
As an alternative to hospital-based care, and the only multi-specialty surgery center in Glynn County, Premier offers patients’ easy access to comfortable and efficient surgical procedures.
Using the most advanced, minimally invasive, and robotic-assisted surgical procedures in orthopedics – including hip and knee replacement and complex spine procedures — as well as podiatry, gynecology, general and plastic surgery, urology, ophthalmology, and interventional pain management procedures.
Several characteristics set Premier Surgery Center apart from its competitors and make it a wise choice, including:
• Lower Cost – Focused on providing surgical care without the need for the patient to stay in the hospital overnight. ASCs are a less costly care structure than traditional hospitals.
• Patient Satisfaction – Patient surveys show a 95% satisfaction rate with both the care and service they receive at Premier Surgery Center.
• Specialization – ASCs can focus on a specialized number of procedures, allowing physicians and the health care team to design an environment that optimizes their ability to provide a high-quality, patient-centered surgical experience.
• Safety – All Medicare-certified ASCs must comply with an extensive set of infection prevention standards that are monitored at each ASC daily and evaluated by external inspectors. ASCs have an excellent track record of providing safe patient care.
• Personal Service – We pride ourselves on our compassionate, high-touch, personalized care in a boutique healthcare setting.
“We are a three operating room multi-specialty facility,” Brooks said, adding that the advantages of using an ambulatory surgery center include lower costs and a more patient-friendly environment. “Technology is allowing us to avoid the use of general anesthesia and perform less-invasive techniques with shorter recovery times.”
With top-class physicians and a patient-centered environment, experience why Premier Surgery Center is the choice for your outpatient surgery, right here in Brunswick.