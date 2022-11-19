As a board certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, Gregory Kolovich, MD, specializes in hands, wrists and elbows.
Through thousands of surgeries and years of experience, Gregory Kolovich, MD has emerged as one of the region’s most gifted hand specialists – and while his reputation is one that’s well-earned, the journey there didn’t always run in a straight line.
Starting out in his academic career, Kolovich pursued engineering while attending Atlanta’s Georgia Tech University with the goal of eventually working for NASA. A working student, it was a side job that ultimately set him on the path to orthopedics.
Said Kolovich, “While I was in school to make extra money for rent, I started to work for an organ and tissue procurement company. That’s how I started getting interested in anatomy, dissection, and surgery.”
He would ultimately earn his engineering degree, but only as a stepping stone to medical school at The Ohio State University. While there, he studied under the renowned Michael Ruff, MD.
“Dr. Ruff was a mentor to me and he is one of those guys that can do anything,” said Kolovich. “He’s a ‘doctor’s doctor.’ I really learned a lot and liked the versatility of microsurgery.”
Following a Harvard University Fellowship, he set his sights on Georgia and found his new home at Optim Orthopedics, specializing in treatment of fractures, carpal tunnel, trigger finger, and traumas. While Kolovich offers the latest in cutting-edge surgical techniques, he first explores all non-surgical options – from physical therapy to regenerative medicine, including stem cell injections.
“I actually end up spending more time talking people out of surgery,” he said with a laugh. “Unless there’s something glaring like an obvious displacement or fracture, I want to explore all treatment options before thinking about surgery.”
Common Conditions Affecting the Hand, following injuries such as a direct blow – Your hand can be vulnerable to many types of injuries and disorders. In some cases, pain, bruising, and swelling can develop immediately following injuries such a direct blow. Other conditions can get worse gradually over time and are often the result of overuse injuries or repetitive movements, which can place stress on tendons, nerves, and joints.
Arthritis can affect joints anywhere in the body. Arthritis of the hands is one of the most common causes of pain, stiffness, and loss of function and mobility in the hands. Tphere are two types of arthritis that are common in the hands: osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis is often the result of wear and tear over time. It causes the cartilage that protects and cushions the ends of bones to breakdown, resulting in painful bone-on-bone rubbing.
Treatments in which Gregory Kolovich, MD, specializes in include:
Hand Conditions
• Distal radius fracture (broken wrist)
• Dupuytren’s disease
• Nerve injuries of the hand
• Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) of the hand
• Scaphoid fractures
• Thumb ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury
• Triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) tears
Elbow Conditions
• Biceps tendonitis (at the elbow)
• Cubital tunnel syndrome
• Lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow)
• Medial epicondylitis (golfer’s elbow)
• Radial tunnel syndrome
• Throwing injuries of the elbow
• Triceps tendonitis
• Ulnar collateral ligament injury
Elbow Procedures
• Cubital tunnel release at the elbow
• Medial epicondylectomy
• Radial tunnel release at the elbow
• Ulnar nerve transposition at the elbow
Shoulder Conditions
• Biceps tendonitis
• Proximal humerus fracture (broken shoulder)
• Rotator cuff tear
Shoulder Procedures
• Mini-open rotator cuff repair
• Reverse total shoulder replacement
• Rotator cuff repair
• Stem cell therapy for shoulder pain
• Subacromial decompression
• Biceps tenodesis
• Total shoulder replacement
Gregory Kolovich, MD, treats patients in the Brunswick clinic.
