S. Mark Kamaleson, MD, a general orthopedic surgeon who is part of the Optim Health Systems team, is personally familiar with some of the challenges his patients face.
A board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kamaleson specializes in general orthopedics (hand, shoulder and knee) surgery for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions at Optim Orthopedics.
Some orthopedic surgeons found their inspiration in the classroom, others found it in a textbook. Dr. Kamaleson found his on the ski slopes in the form of a skiing injury and subsequent ACL reconstruction.
“The doctor who did my ACL reconstruction was the team doctor for UCLA. When he knew I was interning in medicine, he really took the time to explain the procedure and get a little more detailed in what he was doing,” said Dr. Kamaleson. “I still love to ski – I just haven’t in a few years.”
In his practice, Dr. Kamaleson treats elbow conditions, foot, ankle and lower leg conditions, hands and upper extremities, shoulders, hips and knees.
While ACL reconstructions were his introduction to orthopedics, he eventually gravitated toward hand surgery, for which he earned a fellowship. “Hand surgery, the elbow and everything below it, is probably about 40-50 percent of what I do,” he explained.
He and his wife Sara have six children. “So when I get done at work I’m the Uber driver,” he said with a laugh.
An active member of Savannah’s Community Bible Church, Dr. Kamaleson is very involved with a charity co-founded by his parents called Bethel Agricultural Fellowship. An orphanage, school and farm run on a family farm in Southern India, Dr. Kamaleson joined the board to not only carry on his parents’ work but to honor his brother. “Two years ago my brother was working in Afghanistan and was killed by the Taliban. When he died, I joined the board and have been involved ever since.”
Paige Mincey is his nurse practitioner. She treats patients in the Brunswick clinic every Tuesday. Dr. Kamaleson treats patients in the Brunswick clinic the fourth Tuesday of the month.
Optim’s physicians treat every bone in the body and work together as a team for their patients. The approach is called “Combined Strength,” and the medical team at Optim uses this approach to “get you back to you.”
Optim Health System offers world-class, compassionate care, close to home. They operate more than 20 clinics across Southeast Georgia as well as the physician-owned orthopedic specialty hospital Optim Medical Center-Tattnall, in Reidsville; Optim Medical Center-Screven in Sylvania; and Optim Surgery Center in Savannah.
Optim Health System’s network of highly skilled physicians, specialty-focused facilities, and experienced nurses, and other personnel gives residents of Glynn County access to the company’s uniquely safe, high-quality, personalized care that sets the standard in today’s health care.
At the Brunswick clinic, Optim offers full orthopedic evaluations, including diagnostic testing with on-site x-rays, and treatments including injections, casting and splinting.
Optim’s multi-specialty physicians are highly skilled, board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeons.
Referrals aren’t always necessary, but may be required based on the patient’s insurance. In order to provide the best care possible, Optim Health System does request past medical records from previous care received, if the patient has already had treatment and/or testing completed for the condition being evaluated for treatment.
Optim Health System accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Veteran’s Administration, Tricare, most commercial insurance plans, workers’ compensation plans, and personal injury cases.
Optim Health System has earned a reputation throughout the region for their award-winning quality, safety, and patient focused orthopedic care. Because they focus on the patient first and foremost, they have some of the most awarded and accredited facilities for delivering world class care with superior outcomes for orthopedic surgery including: robotic-assisted surgery; minimally invasive procedures; joint surgery; arthroscopic knee surgery; anterior approach hip surgery; spinal fusion surgery; and endoscopic spine procedures.
Breakout:
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact:
Optim Health System – Brunswick Clinic
1111 Glynco Parkway, Suite 30
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-342-7112
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.