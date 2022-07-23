Optim Health System provides world-class care

When you expect orthopedic excellence, there is only one place to go – Optim Health System. From hips and knees to shoulders and spine, you deserve the best orthopedic care in the region.
We are proud to provide world-class, compassionate care, close to home. Our large network operates over 20 clinics across southeastern Georgia. Optim Health System serves our local communities in multiple counties through our physician clinics, Optim Medical Center – Tattnall in Reidsville, Optim Medical Center – Screven in Sylvania, and Optim Surgery Center – Savannah in Savannah.
Optim Health System’s large network of highly skilled physicians, specialty-focused facilities, and experienced nurses and other personnel affords residents of Glynn County access to the uniquely safe, high-quality, personalized care that sets the standard in today’s healthcare.
Providing patient-first, compassionate care is the cornerstone of what we do. At our Brunswick clinic, we offer full evaluations including diagnostic testing with on-site x-rays, treatments including injections, casting, and splinting.
Our multispecialty physicians are highly skilled, board-certified, fellowship trained surgeons.
• Dr. S. Mark Kamaleson – general orthopedic surgeon who works with Paige Mincey, nurse practioner.
• Dr. Thomas Lawhorn – orthopedic spine surgeon, specializing in neck, spine, and lower back pain.
• Dr. David Sedory – orthopedic sports medicine, specializing in the treatment of hip, knee and shoulder conditions.
• Dr. Gregory Kolovich – orthopedic surgeon, specializing in the treatment of hand, wrist, elbow and other upper-body conditions.
The company does have a strong commitment to the area and is looking forward to continuing to grow within Glynn County.
Referrals aren’t always necessary, but may be required, based on the patient’s insurance. And, in order to provide the best care possible, Optim Health System does request past medical records from previous care received, if the patient has already had treatment and/or testing done for the condition being evaluated for treatment.
Optim Health System accepts Medicare, Medicaid, Veteran’s Administration, Tricare, most commercial insurance plans, workers’ compensation plans, and personal injury cases.
Optim Health System has earned a reputation throughout the region for our award-winning quality, safety, and patient focused orthopedic care. Because we focus on the patient first and foremost, our hospitals have become some of the most awarded and accredited facilities for delivering world class care with superior outcomes for orthopedic surgery including: robotic-assisted surgery; minimally invasive procedures; joint surgery; arthroscopic knee surgery; anterior approach hip surgery; spinal fusion surgery; and endoscopic spine procedures.
Our providers provide extensive solutions to auto accidents, work injuries, and sports injuries. We offer comprehensive and personalized care for all musculoskeletal concerns including elbow pain, shoulder pain, knee, foot, ankle pain, hand, wrist pain, hip, lumbar, cervical pain, as well as treating total joint pain.
Breakout:
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact:
Optim Health System – Brunswick Clinic
1111 Glynco Parkway, Suite 30
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-342-7112
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.