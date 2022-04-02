McConnell Eye Associates has a unique story.
“People value their vision and their sight. It’s one of their most cherished senses, and that’s why I went into ophthalmology,” states Dr. McConnell.
Georgia native, husband, father, Ironman Triathlete, Dr. McConnell has an impressive educational, clinical, and academic background.
When entering the office, patients experience the difference immediately. The visually stimulating, newly renovated space located at 2712 Parkwood Drive in Brunswick feels comforting. While many physicians spend less than ten minutes face to face with patients, Dr. McConnell ensures the patient’s questions are answered, which means spending exponentially more time.
“We make it a point to treat everyone here like we would want our family treated,” Dr. McConnell said. For Dr. McConnell, this means providing the highest quality of clinical care as well. Patients benefit from his investment in the latest technology, including the capability to provide in-office laser treatments and procedures. McConnell Eye Associates treats cataracts, oculoplastics, glaucoma, diabetes care, comprehensive ophthalmology needs, and more.
The practice also offers a variety of functional, and cosmetic procedures. Botox, which is well known for treating wrinkles, can also treat spasms surrounding the eye. Another frequently requested surgery, blepharoplasty, not only remedies drooping eyelids but also serves as a way to increase a patient’s field of vision.
Dr. McConnell has succeeded in creating welcoming, friendly, state of the art ophthalmology treatment for our local residents. He can be reached by phone at 912-289-3990, and patients can schedule appointments online by visiting www.mcconnelleye.com