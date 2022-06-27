Oh say, can you spa!

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but some areas are stubborn – like that belly pooch, the dun lap, or upper arms. Now you have the freedom to get body sculpting procedures done in an office setting! Dr. Diane Bowen, at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, offers convenient in-office procedures that reduce body fat, lift, and tighten. BodyTite, FaceTite and Morpheus8 are minimally invasive procedures that shape, contract, and lift without surgical excision, large scars, or long recovery times. These procedures are great solutions for individuals who are looking to reduce fat and contour the body or face with minimal downtime and faster recovery. It is also a great option to improve skin laxity after weight loss or due to aging.
How does it work?
BodyTite and FaceTite use RFAL (Radio-Frequency Assisted Lipolysis) technology. It uses heat to simultaneously melt fat cells and cause soft tissue contraction, leading to a more desired silhouette. In the past, multiple different procedures were needed to reduce fat, lift, and tighten the skin. Now it can be done at the same time and used to treat those hard-to-reach places such as the bra rolls and upper arms.
These treatments are performed in our on-site procedure area without the need for general anesthesia. Very small incisions, about the size of a grain of rice, are made. Using a special handpiece that has two parts – one for heating the internal fat cells, and one for heating the surface skin cells – a safe and effective treatment is performed, causing simultaneous tightening and lifting. We also combine liposuction with this treatment to permanently remove the fat cells. There is minimal trauma caused to the healthy tissues leading to a quicker recovery with less downtime. The result is a smooth and natural outcome.
The most common treatment areas include the inner and outer thighs, abdomen, flanks, back, bra roll, upper arms, lower face, neck and under eye area. Previously these types of results were only attainable through a surgical lift procedure. Now any area of the face and neck with saggy skin can be treated including double chins, jowls, naso-labial folds, and fat pockets under the eyes. Some BodyTite and FaceTite results can be seen soon after treatment, with the best results noticeable after 6 weeks and continuing to improve for up to 12 months.
Why have this treatment done at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery?
Experience matters! Dr. Diane Bowen is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years.
Dr. Bowen stays on the cutting edge with new technology that our patients are looking for when it comes to their rejuvenation goals. We perform these treatments in office using techniques to ensure your comfort. Unlike other minimally invasive body sculpting technologies, this is a one-time treatment ultimately saving you time and money thus achieving your goals sooner.
What is Morpheus8?
At the core of the Morpheus8 procedure is microneedling with radiofrequency energy, which is a new spin on an older anti-aging technique. Microneedling has been around for years and for good reason – it works to improve the tone and texture of the skin. With microneedling, tiny micro injuries are made to the skin resulting in new collagen and elastin. Microneedling with radiofrequency takes this process a step further by delivering radiofrequency energy through the microneedles to remodel and contour the deeper layers of the skin building better collagen. When the foundation is remodeled to be stronger and tighter, than the surface has a better structure to rest upon. Morpheus8 is a non-surgical procedure with little downtime. It is performed in the comfort of our office, also using techniques that allow for a safe and effective treatment that is comfortable. Morpheus8 can be used on any areas of the face or body that can benefit from resurfacing and sub-dermal renewal. Areas of the face and body that exhibit wrinkles, discoloration or acne scarring are suitable for treatment. The most commonly treated areas include the face and neck, as well as the abdomen, chest, thighs, arms, and skin above the knees, which is beneficial for tightening loose skin. Morpheus8 can also be used to treat hyperhydrosis, the excessive sweating that is not related to heat or exercise, in the underarms or feet. This treatment delivers uniform results for all skin types without creating any damage to the outer layers of the skin.
A series of three treatments is often suggested at an interval of every 4-6 weeks to achieve optimum results. Visible results are seen within a few days of treatment and gradually as the body responds by creating new collagen-rich tissue. Expect optimum results in 6-12 weeks after the treatment.
There is no time like the present to start on your rejuvenation journey to a younger looking you. Not sure if BodyTite, FaceTite or Morpehus8 are the right treatments for you? Give the office a call at 912-634-1993 and one of the friendly staff members will be happy to schedule a consultation for you. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is at a new location at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, St. Simons Island Georgiaa. To learn more about these procedures and the other services we offer visit www.drdianebowen.com.