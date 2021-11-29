The picturesque Darien waterfront is bustling with new construction. Real estate developer Art Lucas, of Lucas Properties, saw an opportunity five or so years ago, and together with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, put together a planned development package for the city’s riverfront bluff that included luxury condominiums, a restaurant, resort and small marina.
The restaurant became the well-known Spartina Grill, the condos are built and completely sold and the marina is in place. The only thing left to complete is the hotel.
Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort will be the “crown jewel of the Darien waterfront,” according to a previous statement issued by Lucas.
Michael Brown, Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel, says opening day will occur over Memorial Day weekend 2022.
“Construction is on schedule,” he said.
Brown is excited about what is unfolding for the 53-room resort.
Posh amenities, including designer furniture from Bernhardt throughout, high thread-count linens in guest rooms, and Churchill china from England in the restaurant are among some of the finer touches.
“Our managing director, Bernard Sarme, has an eye for design and detail,” Brown said.
The small resort, Brown said, provides a very personal, yet ultimately luxury experience.
Special touches abound.
“There’s no giant front desk,” he explained. Rather, receptionists will sit, concierge-style, at two separate desks to register guests.
The ambience of Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort is reminiscent of a British country lodge.
“We like to call it Low Country luxury,” said Brown.
Activities also will abound. The resort’s position along “the ecology coast” will give guests access to bicycle tours, deep-sea fishing, Altamaha River trips, plus excursions to Sapelo Island and other points of interest in McIntosh County. Bike rentals and kayak trips are available now, and the general public is welcome. All rentals are on a first-come, first-serve, basis.
Developers are anticipating the arrival of the 32-passenger Delta Belle, a pontoon boat that will be suitable for sunset cruises, special events and beach and nature trips to nearby Sapelo and Blackbeard islands.
“We have done a lot of work with the (Georgia) DNR to make that happen,” Brown said.
The hotel has also partnered with Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in Shellman Bluff to provide access to golf for its guests. A complimentary shuttle will transport people between the hotel and the golf club.
Special events on the horizon include a possible wedding show in January, at which time the Delta Belle will be unveiled.
The event space is impressive for such a small property, Brown said. There are two event lawns – the Caledonia Lawn, the focal point of which is the 275-year-old Caledonia Oak, which accommodates nearly 300 people comfortably – and the Oaks Landing Lawn, which also includes a 20’ x 20’ screened and covered dock.
Indoors, the 2,500-square-foot Thorpe Ballroom can be divided into four meeting spaces, giving the hotel a great deal of flexible function space.
The property also features a restaurant, spa, pool bar & bistro, and fitness center adding to its allure for overnighters, weekend wanderers and vacationers.
“The Oaks Club is the main restaurant, and it will accommodate 86 people,” said Brown. “We just hired a food and beverage manager, and the menu is being developed.”
The menu will feature plenty of fresh local seafood, and there will be a Sunday brunch offered with Bloody Marys and mimosas, Brown said.
In addition, the restaurant will also host tastings featuring wine, Scotch and bourbon. The Scotch tastings, Brown said, are particularly significant because of the history and heritage of Darien.
Darien is the second-oldest city in Georgia, founded in 1736 by Scottish Highlanders recruited by James Oglethorpe.
The atmosphere of the restaurant will be upscale, but not stuffy.
“You’ll have a five-star dinner experience, but there’s no need for a jacket,” he said.
Also on the property, the Cedar Bar will feature a bar made from a cedar tree harvested from the Lucas farm in the Harris Neck area, milled to exact specifications. The Oaks on the River team looks forward to the bar and restaurant being gathering spots for hotel guests and locals to enjoy.
Oaks on the River Boutique Resort’s location in Darien makes it easily accessible via Interstate 95 and airports in Brunswick, Savannah and Jacksonville, Fla. It’s also close to St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island.