New pharmacy offers array of services

More and more, people seek to do business with local companies where they can have more personal interactions and build relationships rather than an impersonal big-box store. Frederica Pharmacy is a new locally owned community pharmacy on St. Simons Island, and serves Sea Island and Brunswick as well.
Frederica Pharmacy offers a variety of services, including custom pouch packaging, immunizations, compounding, health screenings and pet care. Free next-day delivery is offered to customers within 5 miles of the pharmacy, which is on Frederica Road, across from the Frederica North shopping center.
It’s not just a drug store. Frederica Pharmacy also carries an extensive line of gift items, apparel, snacks and refreshments. They even have ice cream!
Matt and Mimi Luce own the pharmacy. They graduated from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 2009, got married and passed their pharmacy boards, all within the same month. They next month, they moved to St. Simons Island, received their pharmacy licenses and began their careers. This past year has been just as eventful – their third child was born, two new puppies joined the family and they opened Frederica Pharmacy.
Matt Luce has dreamed of opening an independent pharmacy since he took his entrepreneur class in pharmacy school. During
that time he and three of his classmates were at the top in the NCPA (National Community Pharmacists Association) Pruitt-Schutte Student Business Plan Competition. Matt enjoys basketball, golfing, and spending time with his growing family. Matt looks forward to serving his community through Frederica Pharmacy and providing higher-level pharmacy services that nurtures the mind, body and spirit.
Mimi Luce has a diverse pharmacy background including retail, hospital and pharmacy informatics. She looks forward to providing some of the more non-traditional pharmacy services at Frederica Pharmacy, including diabetes education, compounding, point of care testing, and travel vaccine consultations. In her free time, Mimi enjoys running, hot yoga, traveling, and spending time with her family outdoors.
Some of the services Frederica Pharmacy offers include:
• Compounding – Pharmacy-created custom medications specifically for the customer. Examples include dye-free, preservative-free, alcohol-free and/or sugar-free forms of medications.
• Health screenings – A variety of screenings are offered on-site, including blood pressure, blood glucose (sugar) and cholesterol.
• Immunizations – A variety of immunizations is offered including those that prevent flu, pneumonia and shingles and the vaccines required before entering school.
• Medical equipment – Durable medical equipment available includes canes and walkers, shower benches, orthopedic supplies such as back support belts and compression stockings and nebulizers.
• Medication adherence and synchronization – Helping people stay on track with their medications is important, especially for those with chronic conditions such as high cholesterol or diabetes. Pill-packaging, and assisting people with timing their refills, can help.
• Medication therapy management – helps people manage multiple medications for their health conditions. Multi-dose packaging helps customers keep track of multiple medications that are taken at various times of the day, and eliminates the need for pillboxes and the clutter of pill bottles.
• Nutrient depletion counseling – Sometimes medications help manage symptoms but deplete the body of vital nutrients. Pharmacy staff can provide counseling that helps medications work on the patient’s behalf, not against them.
• Pet care – Frederica Pharmacy has supplies, medications and compounds medications for pets and specialized prescription services to veterinarians in the treatment of almost all animals. Compounding can also make medicating animals easier, as the medications can be prepared in the form of flavored chews or capsules that animals accept readily.
• Travel vaccines – Planning on traveling internationally? Before jetting off, make sure you are up-to-date on routine vaccinations. Depending on where you are traveling, you may also need to get certain vaccinations. It’s important to get vaccinated at least four to six weeks before traveling to give the vaccines time to start working.
• Free and low-cost delivery – Frederica Pharmacy offers free next-day delivery, and same-day delivery for a $5 fee to patients on St. Simons Island and Sea Island. Delivery is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. In addition to prescriptions, over-the-counter items or gifts requested with a prescription, can also be delivered. Deliveries are not left on porches or in mailboxes.
Breakout:
Frederica Pharmacy, at 3603 Frederica Road, on St. Simons Island, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays. The telephone number is P: 912-357-2357, and the email address is contact@fredericapharmacy.com.