New option for physical therapy now available

People in need of physical therapy have a new option in the Golden Isles. CORA Physical Therapy has recently opened its newest location in the Village at Glynn Place, which also is home to Publix. An outpatient physical therapy clinic, CORA has been in business since 1998.
CORA Brunswick Clinic Manager Mark Cebul is a native of Wooster, Ohio, and did his undergraduate work at Davidson College, in Davidson, N.C. He received his doctorate of physical therapy from the Medical College of Georgia, now Augusta University.
CORA Physical Therapy provides treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, pre-and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, and sports medicine evaluation and treatment, including dry needling and instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM). The clinic accepts patients through direct access – no referral required – for people calling or walking into the clinic, as well as through physician referrals.
IASTM treatment, Cebul explained, is similar to massage, but instead uses tools to smooth out knots in muscles.
Cebul said one of the key differences between CORA and its competitors is the ability to get patients in quickly – in 24-48 hours, and sometimes even the same day.
“CORA’s tagline is ‘Treating Everyone Right,’ and that really is a good way to sum up how we approach the outpatient PT business,” he said. “We are committed to our employees and their growth and well-being, our patients, our referral relationships and to the community-at-large.”
Examples of that community commitment include being visible in the community and providing screenings at fitness facilities and public events. Active people face challenges, but oftentimes don’t have the time to set aside for a screening, so CORA comes to where they are.
A course of physical therapy includes more than one or two weekly during which patients work through a series of exercises and treatments to help them gain back their strength and agility. As a Maitland-trained physical therapist, Cebul uses specialized manual therapy techniques to address pain and stiffness that can present in any area of the body. Using continuous assessment with subsequent responses based on findings, the process often helps patients progress with their treatment more efficiently and effectively.
Physical therapy requires homework, too. “A lot of this (treatment) happens at home,” Cebul said. “We help you set goals and teach you the correct way of doing this.”
Technique, Cebul said, is everything.
“If you’re not doing proper technique, you could be making things worse or not getting any better.”
Breakout:
CORA Physical Therapy can be found at 123 Village at Glynn Place, in Brunswick. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 912-208-5170, or email mcebul@corahealth.com