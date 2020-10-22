The second and final debate between Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden started off with a bang with each accusing the other of failing America in the fight against COVID-19.
Kristen Welker of NBC News moderated the debate Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Each candidate was given a two-minute opening statement on each subject they were questioned on while his opponent remained muzzled by an electronic mute button.
The two jousted for undecided voters 12 days before the Nov. 3 general election. Millions are voting early with states like Georgia breaking records since the opening day last week. More than 27.7 million ballots had been cast as of Thursday — 20.7 million absentee ballots and 7.1 million in-person votes.
Eight million cases of coronavirus have claimed more than 220,000 lives across the nation. No precise figures are available for the number of people succumbing to the virus who were weakened by one or more preexisting conditions.
Forty-thousand Americans infected with coronavirus were in hospitals as of the time of the debate, Welker noted at the outset of the debate.
Former Vice President Biden said another 200,000 will die because Trump is not doing enough to turn the tables on the coronavirus. “Anyone responsible for the number of deaths should not remain in office,” Biden said.
Biden said he would support mandates, including closures, that were based on science and advised by health officials. He also would favor mandatory masks and rapid testing.
“I will take care of this,” Biden said. “I will end this. I will have a plan.”
That sparked the ire of Trump, who contended Biden would shut down the country and wreck the economy. “We can’t close up our nation,” Trump said. “You won’t have a nation.
“All (Biden) talks about is shutdowns. If you go and see what’s happened to New York, it’s a ghost town.”
Biden blamed Trump for the high mortality rate, claiming he ignored the science and has failed to provide the strong and prudent leadership expected from the nation’s chief executive. “The president still has no comprehensive plan,” Biden said.
Trump said a vaccine will be available soon and quickly distributed across the country by the military.
“It’s not my fault it came here,” Trump said. “It’s China’s fault.”
Trump said the situation is improving, that many of the recent reported spikes are already going down.
“More and more people are getting better,” Trump said, including his own recent successful recovery from the virus. “We’re rounding the turn, we’re rounding the corner. It’s going away.”
When Trump said the nation was learning to live with the virus, Biden fired back.
“Learning to live with it? Come on, we’re dying with it,” Biden said.
Both accused the other of benefiting from the nation’s enemies, including Russia, China and Iran, and both denied it. Biden also denied that his son, Hunter Biden, was paid large sums of money by the Ukraine.
“I have not received a single penny from a foreign government ever, ever, ever,” Biden said.
Trump said Biden failed to successfully address immigration, drugs or racism while serving as vice president for eight years under President Barack Obama.
“You know why you didn’t, Joe? Because you’re all talk and no action,” Trump said.
Biden said actions he could take as president are far different than anything he could have done as a vice president.
On the environment, Trump said he took the U.S. out of the Paris Accord because it was unfair to America and would have cost the nation trillions of dollars.
“It would have destroyed our industries,” Trump said, pointing out the dirty air and environments in China and India.
Biden said the world is running out of time because of climate change and that Trump is doing nothing about it. Among other things, he would wean the nation off oil.
He said his plan, according to Wall Street, would create 18.6 million jobs and clean up the environment.
Biden also said he would reconnect the nation with the Paris Accord.
“This is the craziest plan that anybody has seen,” Trump said, claiming Biden’s plan reflects the Green New Deal and would cost $100 trillion.
“It’s all a pipe dream.”
“I don’t know where he comes up with these numbers,” Biden countered.
Trump said the nation is energy independent for the first time and has not had to fight a war to get to that point.
On national security, including recent reports that foreign governments are tampering with U.S. elections, Biden said countries that interfered with elections are messing with American sovereignty and that they would pay a price for it.
Trump said he has convinced NATO members to contribute as much as $48 million more to global defense.