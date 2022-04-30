CONTRIBUTED REPORT
A Priceless Profession:
Nurse practitioners bridge the gap between doctors, hospitals and the community.
Mending broken bones and bruises, healing cuts, scrapes and sore throats. It’s all in a day’s work for a nurse practitioner. The last two years, however, have been anything but ordinary. “We did not know what to expect. Our team pulled together like an amazing puzzle and all the pieces fit together incredibly,” says Teresa Howard, FNP-BC, a family nurse practitioner at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Glynn Immediate Care Center (ICC). For Howard and her colleagues, no two days are the same.
“In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols implemented in the morning often changed by noon. Learning to roll with the punches has been vital,” says Holly Kinsey, FNP-C, Glynn Immediate Care Center.
The Power of Partnerships
Immediate care plays an essential role in small towns like Brunswick. “We help span the gap when a person is injured or ill and cannot be seen by their primary care provider. We alleviate wait times in the emergency room by treating things like colds, sprains, lacerations and COVID-19. We work in conjunction with every department within the Health System,” explains Whitney Johnson, FNP-BC, Glynco Immediate Care Center.
Family nurse practitioners (FNPs) are often one of the first faces a patient sees during a health crisis. Johnson remembers a young man who had pain in one of his testicles. After his exam, she sent him for an immediate ultrasound. He needed surgery, which saved his testicle. “He had a great outcome because the Health System worked together to get him appropriate intervention in a timely manner,” Johnson recalls.
In a clinic where medical needs run the gamut from routine physicals to treatment for injuries, chronic diseases and life-threatening illnesses, the FNPs must think on their feet. “We are constantly brainstorming to adjust to our community’s rapidly changing health needs,” says Johnson.
When the coronavirus arrived, the team transformed their clinic operations. Working extra shifts to meet demand, the nurses performed curbside tests, answered the COVID-19 hotline, called patients with test results and treated infected patients. To reduce the strain on the emergency room and inpatient floors, “Our clinics became a mini-ER. We would diagnose, develop treatment plans and recheck patients daily. Our staff worked together to get patients medication, oxygen and medical equipment. It was an emotional time for families and staff, and we were right in the middle,” says Howard. She saw people “crying their heart out” because a hospitalized family member had been placed on a ventilator or died.
Reflecting on the FNPs’ “selfless efforts day in and day out,” Practice Manager Beth Hall comments, “I cannot say enough about the ICC teams and their dedication to excellent patient care.”
There were high points even during the hard times. Those frequent rechecks kept many patients out of the hospital and recovering at home. “To be on the frontlines of this pandemic was scary, but also exhilarating. We were excited when new methods, medicines and treatments showed promising results. And we got even more excited when patients returned for rechecks and had better oxygen levels and could move farther without shortness of breath,” Kinsey says.
Watching her staff in action made Hall feel part of a winning team. “It can be challenging to ensure that everyone receives appropriate care in a timely manner, but they have risen to the occasion time and again. I am consistently impressed with their versatility and commitment to be sure each patient receives their complete attention, regardless of how busy the day is.”
Making a Difference
Contemplating the energy poured into pandemic care during the last two years, Kinsey says, “We felt like we were making a difference in patient lives, and that has been priceless. It always touches my heart to know I’ve helped someone.”
Howard agrees. “The most meaningful aspect of working in the Immediate Care Centers is caring for patients in a timely manner, building trust and developing relationships.” She knows she has earned trust when patients return to seek care again.
For Johnson, nothing is more satisfying than helping patients achieve good health. She remains enthusiastic about her profession. “I enjoy being able to help others!”
If the pandemic was a test, the Immediate Care Center FNPs passed with flying colors.
