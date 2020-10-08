The debate between the nation’s two vice presidential candidates Wednesday began with an attack on President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kamala Harris, the California senator who is Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate, said the American people have witnessed what has been the greatest failure of a president. She said 39 states reported more coronavirus cases this week than the week before, that seven million Americans have contracted the virus, more than 210,000 of whom have died. One in five businesses have closed, she added.
She said Trump was informed of the lethalness of the virus in January.
“They knew what would happen and they didn’t tell you,” Harris said. “...They knew and they covered it up.
“Despite all of that today, they still don’t have a plan. Biden does.”
Biden’s plan includes a vaccine and planning now for vaccination clinics around the nation. Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, disputed her claims.
“From the very first day, President Trump has put the health of the American people first,” Pence said.
One of the first actions was to suspend travel to and from China, an action Democrats opposed. “Sen. Biden opposed that decision,” Pence said. “He said it was xenophobic and hysterical.” Pence said it bought the nation time and saved lives. He said what Biden supports today mirrors Trump’s plans.
“The reality is when you read the Biden plan...it looks a little like plagerism,” Pence said.
Harris countered, saying, “When you look at what the vice president is claiming the president has done, it clearly hasn’t worked.”
“That’s a great disservice” claiming Trump’s plan hasn’t worked, Pence fired back.
Harris also criticized the president for failing to wear a mask during a recent event in the Rose Garden after he himself had contracted the virus.
“The reality is the work of the president of the United States goes on,” Pence responded. On the economy, Harris said Latinos, Blacks and women have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic. She said Biden’s tax plans and investment policies will add more than seven million jobs by investing taxes on the nation’s wealthiest on infrastructure and clean energy.
Biden’s tax changes also would allow students in families with incomes under $200,000 a year to attend community colleges free and lower student debt by $10,000.
She said there was a “fundamental difference” between what Biden and Trump support when it comes to the economy.
Pence said Trump cut taxes across the board and added 11.6 million jobs to what had been a “slow economy” under President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden. Fifty million jobs were saved through Trump’s Paycheck Protection Plan.
On proceeding with the nomination process of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, the two candidates parroted their bosses. Harris said the nomination should wait until after the election; Pence said it will proceed.
Harris is a member of the committee that will begin the process next week. When Pence said a Biden administration would get rid of fossil fuels and end fracking, Harris denied the latter.
“You’re entitled to own opinion, but you are not entitled to your facts,” Pence retorted, claiming Biden’s platform continues to support progressive’s Green New Deal.
Pence said Trump’s environmental policies have yielded cleaner air and cleaner water, and that the market is lowering carbon dioxide emissions. He also noted Biden and Harris support rejoining the Paris Agreements, which Trump withdrew from during his first months of office.
“The United States has reduced (carbon dioxide) more than the countries that are still in the (Paris Agreement),” Pence said, adding American innovation is steering the nation toward a better environment. Harris repeatedly countered that Biden will not end fracking and acknowledged it was important to return the nation to a gobal agreement to combat climate change.
“We have seen a pattern in this administration which they don’t believe in science,” Harris said.
“The climate is changing,” Pence agreed. “We will follow the science.”
The one and only vice presidential debate, moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, went smoother than the presidential debate with far fewer interruptions by the candidates.