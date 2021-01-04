U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., announced on the eve of today's runoff election that she intends to object to the Electoral College certification process Wednesday.
Loeffler, who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in today's run-off election, said her objection will be based on her efforts to safeguard America’s elections.
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff, announced he will do the same if able to following the results of today's election.
“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy and the American people deserve to be 100 percent confident in our election system and its outcomes," she said. "But right now, tens of millions of Americans have real concerns about the way in which the November presidential election was conducted — and I share their concerns."
“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed. That’s why, on Jan. 6, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process."
Loeffler has already introduced legislation to establish a commission to investigate election irregularities and recommend election integrity measures. She said she will work to get the measure passed.
"We must restore trust, confidence and integrity in our election system,” she said.
President Trump and others in the Republican Party claim invalid votes favored the election of Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency.
Loeffler was appointed to the Senate to finish the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., by Gov. Brian Kemp.