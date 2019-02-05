Dallas company recalls more than 1 ton of
chicken products
DALLAS — A Texas company has recalled about 2,100 pounds of chicken items produced last month with incorrect labels.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday announced the recall by Taylor Farms of Dallas.
USDA officials say the products are wrongly labeled as “Chile Relleno” due to misbranding. The items contain an undeclared allergen — wheat. Officials have no reports of anyone getting sick.
The ready-to-eat “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken” items were incorrectly labeled as “Chile Relleno” and shipped to stores in Texas. The items were produced Jan. 25 through Wednesday. The problem was discovered Friday.
— Associated Press