Slugfest, smackdown, chaotic — the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was all of that and more.
At times, the debate appeared to more like two arguing teenagers on the outs with each other than two men talking about the nation’s highest office.
The nomination of an Appeals Court judge to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court bubbled to the top at the very beginning of the debate Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland, Ohio.
Trump quickly defended his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, saying, “She’s going to be as good as anybody who’s served on that court.
“We won the election and we have a right to do it.”
Biden said the nomination should wait until after the election so that the American people can decide who picks the next Supreme Court justice.
Biden said the president just wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and that Barrett leans in that direction.
“It will strip millions of people from health care,” Biden said.
Biden claimed Barrett also opposed Roe v. Wade, which led to abortion rights for women.
“You don’t know her view,” Trump countered.
Trump said he has brought down the costs of medicine. He said President Barack Obama failed to do that and that what Biden proposes is nothing more than socialized medicine, which Biden denied.
“Everything (Trump) said here is simply a lie,” Biden said.
Biden said 20 million people are getting healthcare under Obamacare and that Trump “wants to take it away.”
Attacks became heated and personal at times, with Trump saying “there’s nothing smart” about Biden, that he graduated last in his class. Biden called Trump a liar and “the worst president” ever.
“Obamacare is not good,” Trump said. “We made it better.”
When asked about COVID-19, Biden cited numbers: 7 million cases of the virus and more than 200,000 deaths.
“The president has no plan,” Biden said. “He hasn’t laid out anything.”
Trump fired a comeback, saying “If we would have listened to you” it would have been worse. You didn’t think we should have closed this country.”
“Far fewer are dying...because we’ve done a great job,” Trump added.
Trump said the nation is weeks away from a vaccine.
Trump said Biden wants to shut down the county, “and I don’t.” He called the shutdown of states governed by Democrats a political move.
On the economy, Trump said he’s built the greatest economy ever and that Biden “will shut it down.”
Biden said what Trump has done has benefited billionaires and millionaires, not middle or low income salaried and wage earners.
Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked Trump about taxes.
“I paid...millions of dollars in taxes,” Trump said.
When Wallace asked how much he paid in 2016 and 2017, Trump said “millions of dollars.”
The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump paid just $750 in taxes the year he won the presidency and the first year he occupied the White House.
“We handed (Trump) a booming economy and he blew it,” Biden said.
On protest, noting the more than 100 days of protests in Portland, Oregon, many of which turned into rioting, Biden said they can take care of it if Trump would just stay out of the way.
Biden said Trump wants to keep everything riled up. “He doesn’t want to calm things down,” he said.
Trump countered that something has to be done and supports sending in the National Guard.
“Somebody has to do something about Antifa and the left,” Trump said, adding the violence in American cities today is not the actions of White supremacists.
On climate change, Trump said “to an extent,” humans do have an impact and that good management of forests and other resources was important to prevent runaway forest fires like is occurring in California.
Biden is calling for greater government regulation of energy sources and methods of obtaining it, including fracking. A new infrastructure that is green would create more jobs, he said, pledging to realign the U.S. with the Paris Agreement.
Trump took the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, saying it was driving up the costs of energy.
Two other debates between Trump and Biden are scheduled: one on Oct. 15 and the other on Oct. 22.
Both will begin at 9 p.m. and both will be held to 90 minutes.
A 90-minute debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, is slated for 9 p.m. Oct. 7.