LOS ANGELES — Three decades before he shot 11 people to death in a Monterey Park ballroom, Huu Can Tran told police he believed relatives of a woman he’d been dating had threatened to kill him and were trying to lure him into a trap.
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev. Terms of any potential state tax breaks Tesla might get as part of a newly announced $3.6 billion expansion of its northern Nevada factory will remain secret until late February under a non-disclosure agreement state officials signed with the electric car-maker.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Police say a man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was seen walking a dog in the same part of southern Oregon where the victim had been tortured. The Grants Pass Police Department said on Facebook that Benjamin Obadiah Foster was spotted Tuesday morning in the Grants Pass area. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death on Jan. 24 in Grants Pass. Last Thursday, law enforcement raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, but Foster managed to escape.
DEIR DIBWAN, West Bank — Maisoon Ali, a Palestinian banker, has a message for visiting U.S Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.
The U.S. Marine Corps updated its parental leave policy Monday, bringing the service into compliance with a Department of Defense directive is…
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Longtime University of California women's swimming coach Teri McKeever was fired Tuesday following an investigation in…
Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, alongside the armorer of the western “Rust,” in which he accidentally shot …
Mourners are paying their respects to Cardinal George Pell who lies in state in a Sydney cathedral as police seek a court order to prevent protesters from disrupting his funeral. The staunchly conservative church leader will lie in St. Mary’s Cathedral from Wednesday until he is interred in the cathedral crypt after a funeral Mass the following day. The New South Wales Police Force have rejected an application from a gay rights group for a permit to protest outside the cathedral on Thursday due to safety concerns. Police are applying to the New South Wales Supreme Court on Wednesday to prohibit the rally. Protesters tied ribbons in memory of victims of clergy abuse to the cathedral’s fence early Wednesday.
Police: 2 monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo found in nearby abandoned home after mysterious disappearance; no arrests made
Fiction by Percival Everett and Ling Ma, nonfiction by Annie Proulx and biographies of George Balanchine and J. Edgar Hoover are among the finalists for National Book Critics Circle awards. Former U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo has won an honorary award for lifetime achievement. Last fall’s National Book Award winner for fiction, Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” is a nominee for best first book. Other finalists announced Tuesday night include Ed Yong’s “An Immense World” and the poetry collection “Milkweed Smithereens,” by Bernadette Mayer, who died in November at age 77. Winners will be announced March 23 during a ceremony in Manhattan.
ATLANTA (AP) — In the wake of the shooting death of an environmental activist, Atlanta-area officials reiterated Tuesday that they are moving …
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO. In Kristersson's words: “We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security." The prime minister gathered leaders of Sweden’s parliamentary parties to discuss the national security situation amid rising tensions with Turkey and a wave of anti-Swedish protests in other Muslim countries. The protests came in reaction to a series of small demonstrations this month in Stockholm targeting Turkey.
An Elon Musk tweet declaring he had the financing to take Tesla private in 2018 caused billions of dollars in investor damages after the deal collapsed. That's according to estimates presented Tuesday at a trial examining the haphazard handling of the buyout proposal. The mind-bending estimates laid out by two experts hired by attorneys representing Tesla shareholders underscore the challenges facing a nine-person jury as the three-week trial winds down this week. The case is expected to be turned over to the jury Friday. The outcome could add to the financial fallout from Musk's troublesome tweets, which have already resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel expressed regret Tuesda…
Researchers say that the population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row. The orange-and-black insects saw a precipitous drop in 2020 that put them closer to extinction. Scientists with the Xerces Society said Tuesday that volunteers tallied more than 330,000 butterflies in California and Arizona, a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. Researchers say the monarchs are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat due to housing expansion, and pesticides and herbicides. They say they don't know what is helping the insects multiply.
Andrea Riseborough will not be stripped of her Oscar nomination for best actress. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that a review of the awards campaign for the indie drama “To Leslie” found some areas of concern, but nothing that warranted rescinding Riseborough's nomination. The star-studded grassroots campaign for the British actor had prompted skepticism from some academy voters and caused a stir in Hollywood. Shortly ahead of nominations, Riseborough was propelled into the race after a host of celebrities hosted screenings of “To Leslie” and numerous A-listers promoted her on social media. The academy, though, did say that some of the tactics used were of concern.
U.S. officials say four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have been transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges. The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that the suspects include James Solages and Joseph Vincent. They were among the first arrested after Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home in July 2021. Also charged is Christian Emmanuel Sanon. He is a failed businessman that authorities have identified as a key player. The fourth suspect was identified as Colombian citizen Germán Rivera García. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could comment on the development.
The independent U.N. special investigator on Myanmar is warning that the country’s military rulers plan to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a “sham” election this year and is urging all countries to reject the illegal vote. Tom Andrews also urged countries that support human rights and democracy on Tuesday to recognize the underground umbrella organization for opponents of military rule as the legitimate representative of Myanmar's people. He says in a report released on the eve of the second anniversary of the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government that according to the constitution the military drafted in 2008, its coup on Feb. 1, 2021, “was illegal and its claim as Myanmar’s government is illegitimate.”
General Motors has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S. The equity investment the companies announced jointly Tuesday is contingent on the project clearing the final environmental and legal challenges it faces in federal court in Reno, where conservationists and tribes are suing to block it. GM said Tuesday’s announcement marks the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce battery raw materials. The mine could support production of up to 1 million electric vehicles annually.
When two small monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo this week and a cut was found in their enclosure, it deepened a growing mystery. Over the last few weeks, the zoo has seen other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture. Police say they’re still working to determine whether or not the incidents are related. They have released photos and video of a man they want to talk to about the missing monkeys. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian volleyball club Cruzeiro suspended Olympic gold medalist Wallace de Souza on Tuesday after he conducted a social me…
Congress is going to take another look at legislation covering the rights of airline passengers. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said Tuesday they re-introduced bills to increase penalties when airlines strand or delay passengers, and to limit airline fees. Both ideas have failed in previous years, but the senators say they've got a good chance of success this time because of outrage over debacles like the one at Southwest Airlines in December. But they'll face obstacles. Republicans haven't supported the measures yet. And airlines have succeeded before in lobbying Congress against proposals to limit or regulate the fees that they charge customers for services like checking baggage.
PayPal Inc. says it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with a challenging economic environment. PayPal said it will make reductions over several weeks with some organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. San, Jose, California-based PayPal is the parent of Venmo, Xoom and Honey, among other brands. The move is the latest announcement by a technology company to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce have announced tens of thousands of layoffs.
Not long ago, Joe Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy used to have breakfast together in the then-vice president’s home. Biden was intent in those days on “keeping up relations with the opposition party,” as he writes in his memoir. The new House majority leader often arrived with fellow GOP lawmakers in tow. But those morning meetings in early 2015 seem a political lifetime ago. The Democratic president and the House speaker are preparing for their first official visit at the White House on Wednesday, ahead of a looming debt crisis. And Biden is in no mood to give ground on budget cuts the Republicans are demanding.
Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Tuesday, marking its third winning month in the last four. The Dow rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The gains came ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last hikes to interest rates for a while. Markets got a boost after a report showed that growth for workers’ pay and benefits slowed during the end of 2022. While that’s frustrating for people trying to keep up with soaring prices, markets see it as an encouraging sign of easing pressure on inflation.
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: General Motors, UPS rise; Caterpillar, Sysco fall.
The Biden administration is faulting Russia for failing to allow on-the-ground nuclear inspections, accusing Moscow of endangering arms control efforts. The administration delivered its assessment Tuesday in a report to Congress. The State Department summarized the findings. The administration's tough words come after months of more hopeful statements that the two nations would be able to salvage cooperation on arms control despite tensions over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia announced last summer it was temporarily suspending site inspections on its territory. Moscow says U.S. sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine had changed conditions for nuclear cooperation.
Police arrested a D.C. city employee Tuesday over the fatal shooting of a 13-year old that has roiled community passions. Jason Lewis, a longtime Parks and Recreation Department employee, turned himself in Tuesday morning to face charges of second-degree murder while armed. Lewis shot middle schooler Karon Blake on Jan. 7, around 4 a.m. The shooting prompted a fierce community response, with Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee facing intense public pressure to either arrest the shooter or reveal their identity.
Omaha police say they fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found. Officers received multiple 911 calls Tuesday afternoon and arrived within minutes. Evidence suggests the man fired rounds before he was shot by officers, but it wasn't immediately known if he fired at anybody.
The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action. The search occurred weeks after Biden's personal lawyers first found classified records there from his time as vice president. The discovery of those documents at the office blocks away from the U.S. Capitol led to a search of Biden’s homes, including his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where lawyers and federal agents found additional classified documents in December and January. It was not immediately clear whether the FBI search of Biden’s office uncovered additional classified documents beyond those found on Nov. 2 by Biden’s attorneys.
The United States will pay more than $10 million in damages over the death of Esther Nakajjigo, a prominent Ugandan human rights activist killed in Arches National Park in 2020. Nakajjigo was decapitated after wind swung an untethered metal gate into her car, killing her immediately as her husband sat in the seat next to her. The amount awarded to Nakajjigo's husband and parents Monday was substantially less than attorneys pursued, yet they celebrated it and said it was the largest federal wrongful death award in Utah history. Nakajjigo rose from poverty to become the host of a solutions-oriented reality television series in Uganda.
- Police: fleeing suspect crashes into another vehicle, kills one
- Citizens give their reasons for no-showing jury duty to judge
- Judge awards county, Christ Church $100k in Frederica Road lawsuit
- Driver of vehicle involved in Thursday crash still unidentified
- Police: Father shoots home intruder during predawn confrontation
- GBI investigating death of inmate in McIntosh County jail
- Rockin' Stewbilee returns in Brunswick
- Judge wants no-show jurors in court Friday
- Police: fleeing suspect crashes into another vehicle, kills one
- Police pursuit policies shifting with goal of safety
