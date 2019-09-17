Bill Garlen has sang many songs throughout his life. From gospel to blue grass to rock and roll, the Alabama native has covered just about every genre out there.
And, much like his every-evolving musical tastes, he has also wore many hats in the other areas of his life. Garlen’s titles include Vietnam-era military man, business leader, husband, father and grandfather.
Today, he sits as the director of administrative operations at the business school at College of Coastal Georgia. But stepping into his office, one immediately notes that music is still very much at the forefront. Pictures of Garlen with his guitar at various Nashville music venues and a guitar sits to the right of his desk.
Sitting in his chair, he recollects on how it all began.
“My dad was a preacher and the first time I sang in public was in his church, standing on a box behind the pulpit. I sang ‘Peace in the Valley,’ which was written by Tommy Dorsey and became an Elvis Presley song,” he said.
“There was a lady who played piano at church, and she let me play guitar with her. I just knew one chord but when it was my turn to play, she’d look at me and nod, then I’d hit that chord.”
Garlen kept working on his craft, sitting for hours to deconstruct Chet Atkins songs he heard on the radio. Over time, he started learning more tunes, eventually pulling several bands together.
Later, he moved to Texas with his family which introduced him to an entirely knew style of music.
“It’s where I first learned Texas swing music. It was just such a different sound with the fiddles and electric steel,” he said. “It really gets inside of you.”
Throughout his formative years, he continued playing with groups finding major influences through others in the industry — both gospel and bluegrass. Garlen played with the precursor to the Gatlin Brothers, as well as other notable acts.
Eventually, he began exploring songwriting. One of the first tunes he penned was about Saturday morning breakfasts at his mother’s house.
“They didn’t have a lot of money, but she showed her love through cooking. I mean, she would cook everything you could image. It was a huge spread,” he said. “There’s nothing like Southern cooking. After we’d finish eating, mother would say ‘OK let’s sing a song and have a prayer.’”
It was one of the songs that truly connected with audiences over the years. Garlen started pursuing songwriting seriously, even moving to Nashville where he played at most of the city’s music venues. He joined up with the Nashville Songwriter’s Association. He even brought one of their sanctioned workshops to Jesup when the family relocated to South Georgia.
“We did really well with it. One girl even got signed,” he said.
The workshop helps budding songwriters develop their craft and offers them a place to showcase their talents. It’s something that Garlen feels is incredibly important for musicians development.
And after talking with Brunswick musicians decided to offer something similar here.
“I was talking about at Tipsy’s and (owner) Susan (Bates) heard me and said ‘why can’t we have that here?,’” Garlen said.
So they decided to offer a similar format. Titled the Golden Isles Singers and Songwriters Showcase, the open mic styled program allows musicians a place to share their original music in a receptive venue. The group held a widely successful program Sept. 8 at Tipsy McSways in downtown Brunswick.
And Garlen is looking forward to the next event — at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Tipsy’s. Anyone interested in participating should checkout the Golden Isles Songwriters Showcase’s Facebook page.
“We had a great response. It went really, really well. We have so many talented people here and it’s great that they are able to share their own music,” he said.
