The newest mortgage lender in the area offers something a little different than the others.
That’s according to Michael J. Weltman, MBA, area sales manager for North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Florida, for American Advisors Group, more commonly known as AAG.
AAG is a full-service mortgage lender and specializes in FHA and government lending programs.
“(We offer) many of the popular programs and products in mortgage lending, from first time home buyer to reverse mortgages, but the nation knows AAG as the No. 1 reverse mortgage lender in America, with actor Tom Selleck as our celebrity spokesperson on TV,” Weltman said. “Our previous spokesperson was Sen. Fred Thompson of Tennessee, before he passed away.”
AAG is owned by Reza Jahangiri. Weltman has been with the company for eight years, but has been in FHA lending for 20 years, doing HECM (home equity conversion mortgages) loans and reverse mortgages.
Weltman says the focus of his business has always been senior products.
“I am an HECM or reverse mortgage expert for the last 20 years,” he said, adding that he has written many articles on the topic, and also does public speaking about mortgages in front of large groups, throughout the Southeast United States. “I am an area sales manager, servicing North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.”
Weltman said he has a team of reverse mortgage professionals who work with him from North Carolina to Miami, Fla.
It’s not only the products that set AAG apart from its competitors. It’s the way they do business.
“We make house calls,” Weltman said. “We are a face-to-face lender.”
AAG mortgage specialists are present in most large cities in the South, and there is usually someone nearby who can drive to where a client lives and assist them face-to-face.
If a client isn’t comfortable, or it isn’t convenient for a mortgage specialist to meet with them at their home, AAG professionals will also meet with clients at numerous other locations including work, or the offices of their financial planner, attorney, Realtor or CPA.
“(That’s) so we can educate you and your family and your trusted advisor on all the benefits of HECM loans for a better, more sustainable retirement, in good times and bad times,” he said. “We do more HECM loans than any other lender in the U.S., and have been the No. 1 lender in American in FHA – 255/HECM loans or reverse mortgages since 2013.”
AAG is at The Wick 2, Suites 223 and 224, 127 F St., Brunswick, GA 31520. Contact Michael Weltman by email at mweltman@aag.com, or by calling 912-571-7771. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment on Saturdays. The following websites are all dedicated to the Golden Isles, Coastal Islands and Coastal South Georgia:
www.Islandreversemortgage.education
www.Islandreversemortgageloans.com
www.Islandreverse.mortgage
www.Portcityreverse.mortgage
www.Portcityreversemortgage.com