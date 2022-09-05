Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions called BodyTite and FaceTite.
BodyTite and FaceTite are minimally invasive procedures that shape, contract and lift without surgical cutting, large scars, or long recovery times. These procedures are a great solution for individuals who are looking to reduce fat and contour the body or face without causing sagging or wrinkling skin. It is also a great option to improve skin laxity after weight loss. These procedures are also done in the comfort of our newly removed procedure room and don’t require anesthesia.
How does it work?
BodyTite and FaceTite uses RFAL (Radio-Frequency Assisted Lipolysis) technology. No, it’s not the latest sci-fi novel, but it is the latest in minimally invasive rejuvenation treatments that use heat to simultaneously melt fat cells and cause soft tissue contraction leading to the desired sculpted. In the past, multiple different procedures were needed to reduce fat, lift, and tighten the skin. Now it can be done at the same time and used to treat those hard-to-reach places such as the bra rolls and upper arms.
These treatments are conducted in our on-site facility without the use of anesthesia. Very small incisions, about the size of a grain of rice, are made. Using a special handpiece that has two parts – one for heating the internal fat cells and one for heating the surface skin cells – a safe and effective treatment is performed, causing simultaneous tightening and lifting. There is minimal trauma caused to the healthy tissues, which leads to a quicker recovery with less downtime. The result is a smooth and natural outcome.
The most common treatment areas include the inner and outer thighs, abdomen, flanks, back, bra roll, upper arms, lower face, neck and under eye area. Previously these types of results were only attainable through a surgical lift procedure. Now any area of the face and neck with saggy skin can be treated including double chins, jowls, nasolabial folds, and fat pockets under the eyes. Some BodyTite and FaceTite results can be seen immediately after treatment, with best results noticeable after 6 weeks and continuing to improve for up to 12 months.
Other contouring procedures use freezing technology and are less customizable. Those hard-to-reach places are not achievable and often a lumpy result is what is left. Other technologies also require multiple treatments and results take a long time. BodyTite uses heat for precision fat melting and tissue remodeling for all those hard-to-reach places. BodyTite and FaceTite are designed to be a one-time treatment option and results are see immediately and continue to improve over the next 6 months as the body produces new collagen and elastin, leaving you with a smooth, contoured body you have been working towards.
