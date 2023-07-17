Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Maryann bwk article.jpg
Microblading artist Maryann Varnell specializes in bringing eyebrows back to life.

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years but it has been around for decades. Microblading is a form of tattooing. Unlike regular tattoo, Microblading is a form of tattoo where pigment is placed under the skin with a manual handheld tool instead of a machine, allowing for hair-like strokes to give a more natural appearance of eyebrows. Microblading is designed for everyday wear of brows without having to use a pencil or powder to draw in your thinning or non-existent eyebrows. Once your brows are healed makeup can be used to create a more dramatic look when dressing up or for special occasions. Microblading is ideal for someone who has no eyebrows, thinning eyebrows, or someone looking to correct the shape or arch in the eyebrows. It also helps to dramatically reduce time spent getting ready in the morning.

Preparation is key. There are some things you need to avoid before getting microblading done. Avoid anything that will thin your blood. Discontinue taking asprin, drinking alcohol, and fish oil one week prior to your treatment.

