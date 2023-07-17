Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years but it has been around for decades. Microblading is a form of tattooing. Unlike regular tattoo, Microblading is a form of tattoo where pigment is placed under the skin with a manual handheld tool instead of a machine, allowing for hair-like strokes to give a more natural appearance of eyebrows. Microblading is designed for everyday wear of brows without having to use a pencil or powder to draw in your thinning or non-existent eyebrows. Once your brows are healed makeup can be used to create a more dramatic look when dressing up or for special occasions. Microblading is ideal for someone who has no eyebrows, thinning eyebrows, or someone looking to correct the shape or arch in the eyebrows. It also helps to dramatically reduce time spent getting ready in the morning.
Preparation is key. There are some things you need to avoid before getting microblading done. Avoid anything that will thin your blood. Discontinue taking asprin, drinking alcohol, and fish oil one week prior to your treatment.
What to expect during the procedure? We are asked all the time if it hurts. Everyone’s pain tolerance is different. Some feel more discomfort than others. Overall, it feels like little scratches. We also use a topical numbing agent to help make the experience more pleasant. We split the first treatment into two separate appointments. During your first appointment you will meet with our certified microblading artist, Maryann Varnell, and discuss your goals and the process. Maryann then measures your brows in accordance with your facial features and bone structure. The pigment is selected, and the first initial procedure is completed. We allot two hours for this appointment, but it does not always take that long. In 4-6 weeks, we have you return to put the final touches on your beautiful new eyebrows to ensure the thickness, shape and color have met your goals.
Aftercare is very important in this process. For 7-10 days after having your treatment done you will need to protect your freshly bladed brows from all moisture – no sweaty workouts, swimming, or getting water on your brows during washing or showering. If your brows get wet, the scab comes off too early and you lose the pigment from the strokes. Avoid using any makeup over the brows during this healing time. Some patients experience itching and redness during the healing time; we provide you with aftercare ointment to alleviate this. At first your eyebrows will look slightly darker, but the color will fade about 30-40% during the healing process. Overall, the brows look great right away and normal activities don’t have to be avoided.
Depending on the skin and lifestyle microblading can last years. Most of our clients return every 6-12 months for a touch up to keep the sharp definition, color, and shape of their brows. While microblading is a long-lasting solution for the eyebrows, they will naturally fade over time. Prolonged sun exposure and use of certain skincare products can cause the pigment to fade faster.
While there are lower priced services available in the community, we caution against visiting inexperienced technicians. Remember, microblading is a form of tattooing. Your experience matters, so our experience makes the difference.
To schedule an appointment with our certified microblading artist Maryann please contact us at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery located at2485 Demere Rd. Suite 103A, Saint Simons Island, Georgia. Please call the office to schedule an appointment at 912-634-1993. Visit our website at www.drdianebowen.com to see before and after photos of patients who have had microblading done. Let’s do something beautiful!
