Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and teens throughout the two-county area.
“This event is our largest fundraising event and helps us keep the costs low for our after-school programs and summer camps,” said Brooke Eldredge-Parmelee, director of development for the Boys and Girls Club.
The club’s affordable After School Program is designed to positively impact a child’s academics, and character development while encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Members receive homework help and daily snacks, and participate in various age-appropriate activities like sports, STEM, arts and crafts and more.
The Early Literacy Academy’s goal is to provide the foundation for all children to have successful academic careers and become lifelong readers through empowering families and communities with individualized instruction and measurable results. Our focus is ages 3-4 years of age.
Other programs include character and leadership development, education and career development – which includes financial literacy, health and lifestyles, the arts, and sports and recreation, which is divided into three components – mind, body and spirit.
While the majority of the programs are available at all of the club locations, the College and Career Readiness program is exclusive to the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center. This allows teens to participate in college tours, assists with college applications, financial aid and scholarship opportunities and collaborates with local employers to help youth develop entry-level work skills and explore employment opportunities.
The annual Merry Mixer is integral to keeping such an important, and fun, program going strong. The event, which will be held at Halyards and Tramici, on St. Simons Island, is much-anticipated each year. Chefs from both restaurants go to extraordinary ends to prepare an array of delicious hors d’oeuvres for attendees to enjoy, and the bartenders are at the top of their game too.
Brooke says the organization is kicking off the holiday season with Merry Mixer.
“Come enjoy food by Halyards, Tramici and La Plancha, grab a drink at one of the bars and then stroll through the silent auction and bid on incredible items,” she said.
Entertainment, as is tradition, will be provided by Mason Waters and the Groove All-Stars.
“Mix and mingle with friends, all while supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia,” Brooke said.
Breakout:
Merry Mixer will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. Dec. 2 at Halyards/Tramici, 55 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $125 per person, and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.