Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.
Dr. Karl Ullrich, Ph.D., FAPA, BCETS, is the local chapter’s facilitator, and that’s not by accident.
“My association with Mended Hearts began after I experienced a Sudden Cardiac Arrest in 2019,” Ullrich said. “The survival rate for such an event outside of a hospital is only 10%; I am fortunate to be one of the lucky few.”
Ullrich’s cardiologist, Dr. Trey Powell, recommended he contact MHI, which has its headquarters in Albany.
“As a psychologist (board certified expert in traumatic stress), I realized the value in one-on-one contacts with someone with shared traumatic experience,” he said. “The Southeast Georgia Health System has an excellent cardio-rehabilitation program and MHI adds to that effort, addressing the emotional issues that accompany a life-altering experience.”
MHI is more than a post-surgical support group, Ullrich said. There are 300,000 coronary artery bypass grafts done annually in the U.S. That is the most common cardio surgical procedure, according to the American Heart Association, but it’s only a small percentage of the 121.5 million patients with a cardiovascular disease.
Many cardio patients, he said, can be treated with medication and non-surgical procedures, including catheter ablation, along with lifestyle changes including diet, exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption.
One way MHI connects its members to patients is its Accredited Visitor program, wherein members — all of whom are cardiac patients and who have taken a training course that must be updated annually — contact individuals who have been referred by hospitals or physicians. This one-on-one contact can be in person, generally beginning at MHI meetings, and then continue to include visits by telephone, email, text and Zoom.
While the prospect of heart surgery can be scary, most cardio patients who are facing surgery don’t have time to be frightened.
“It is usually an urgent or an emergency situation, but if they can talk to someone who has been through the procedure they are facing, their fears can be mollified to some extent,” Ullrich said. “The real effect MHI has is in the healing process. Along with the physical rehabilitation, having a support person, aside from family members, who can identify with the patient’s fears and anxieties, is a significant asset.”
The purpose of the first two meetings is to introduce the Mended Hearts program to the community and to recruit volunteers to get involved with the program to help provide support to those that have experienced a frightening heart event. The power of sharing your own experiences, offering a voice of support and a helping hand can help relieve a worrisome mind.
Some common questions that individuals with heart problems may be concerned about can include, “What now? Will I be able to resume my routine? Will I have to make changes to my lifestyle?” And, caregivers of people who are recovering from a cardio event are most likely asking themselves questions too, such as, “What do I need to do to help take care of my loved one?” That’s where Mended Hearts can help.
Ullrich has developed a PowerPoint series entitled “Life After a Coronary Event.”
“This six-part series addresses post-event concerns and offers methods to cope with, for example, stress, depression, anxiety, cognitive and memory issues through techniques such as traumatic stress reduction,” he said.
MHI meetings will also provide a forum where healthcare professionals from a variety of specializations, including dietary, exercise and others, are invited to give presentations and answer questions. New medications and procedures can also be explored.
There are no membership dues to belong. And caregivers, family members and friends who provide support to the patient are welcome to join.
“Most chapters have programs to address their special needs,” said Ullrich.
INFO
Mended Hearts Inc. Chapter 433 will meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, beginning Feb. 7, and at 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning Feb. 22, in the Kemble Conference Room at the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., in Brunswick.
To learn more, visit mendedhearts.org or call 912-222-9260.